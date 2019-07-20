Social Climbers Charts: Debby Ryan’s Cameron Boyce Tributes Land Her Atop Top Actors Ranking

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Debby Ryan reaches No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart dated July 24 for the first time due to multiple Instagram posts commemorating her late Descendants co-star Cameron Boyce.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended July 16.

"This ripped me up,” Ryan wrote on Instagram July 10, captioning a photo of the actor with Boyce. “I keep trying and I can’t make anything make sense. He was blameless, and relentlessly joyful; he was good. Through and through, Cam is good, in all ways and to all people.”

The post, which earned 5.8 million likes, was the most-engaged-with upload by an actor in the July 10-16 tracking week. A second post Ryan made on July 15 during a celebration of Boyce’s life was the fifth biggest. Boyce died July 6 at age 20 due to complications from a seizure.

Kevin Hart rules the Top Comedians chart, while Ellen DeGeneres claims No. 1 on Top TV Personalities over Anthony Adams and Jonathan Van Ness.

Stranger Things retains its lead on Top Scripted for a second straight week, and Entertainment Tonight reigns on Top News/Talk/Variety while America’s Got Talent returns to No. 1 on Top Unscripted.

See the six Social Climbers charts below.

Top Actors

1. Debby Ryan (+11)

2. Jennifer Lopez (+8)

3. Sofia Carson (re-entry)

4. Gaten Matarazzo (-1)

5. Caleb McLaughlin (=)

6. Kevin Hart (-2)

7. Gabrielle Union (+12)

8. David Harbour (-1)

9. Alexandra Daddario (re-entry)

10. Kristen Bell (re-entry)



Top Comedians

1. Kevin Hart (=)

2. HaHa Davis (+1)

3. Desi Banks (+1)

4. DL Hughley (+2)

5. Joe Rogan (re-entry)

6. Michael Blackson (+3)

7. Colleen Ballinger (+1)

8. Ricky Gervais (-3)

9. Sarah Silverman (re-entry)

10. Rickey Smiley (-3)



Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Anthony Adams (+1)

3. Jonathan Van Ness (+1)

4. Mike Huckabee (+4)

5. Steve Harvey (re-entry)

6. Chris Hayes (re-entry)

7. Gordon Ramsay (-5)

8. Jake Tapper (-2)

9. Lawrence O'Donnell (re-entry)

10. Tyra Banks (re-entry)



Top Scripted

1. Stranger Things (=)

2. SpongeBob SquarePants (=)

3. Riverdale (+1)

4. Rick and Morty (+2)

5. Game of Thrones (re-entry)

6. The Walking Dead (+3)

7. Orange Is the New Black (re-entry)

8. Pose (debut)

9. LA's Finest (+1)

10. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (re-entry)



Top News/Talk/Variety

1. Entertainment Tonight (=)

2. Today (=)

3. Fox & Friends (+2)

4. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (=)

5. The Tonight Show Starring JImmy Fallon (-2)

6. Good Morning America (+1)

7. Jimmy Kimmel Live! (re-entry)

8. CBS News Sunday Morning (-2)

9. Un Nuevo Dia (+1)

10. ABC World News Tonight (re-entry)



Top Unscripted

1. America's Got Talent (+1)

2. Wild N' Out (-1)

3. The Bachelorette (=)

4. America's Funniest Home Videos (+2)

5. Top Gear (-1)

6. Big Brother (-1)

7. Live PD (+2)

8. Jersey Shore (re-entry)

9. The Incredible Dr. Pol (debut)

10. Keeping Up with the Kardashians (-2)