Social Climbers Charts: Debra Messing Rules Top Actors Amid Trump Spat

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Debra Messing’s social media spat with President Donald Trump launches her to No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart dated Sept. 11.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Sept. 2.

Messing’s No. 1 re-entry on the Top Actors tally (she previously appeared on the ranking for four weeks, paced by a No. 17 rank on the Sept. 26, 2018, chart) stems from the Will & Grace star’s tweets calling for Trump’s donors to be publicly listed, particularly in an Aug. 31 tweet responding to a THR article reporting that the president planned to appear at a Beverly Hills fundraiser during the week of the Emmy Awards.

Trump later responded (Sept. 5), writing that Messing wanted to “create a ‘Blacklist’ of Trump supporters, & is being accused of McCarthyism.”

Messing, meanwhile, tweeted Sept. 1, “I am proud to be a donor when I contribute to a campaign. I am happy to be listed when I attend a fundraiser. I am assuming anyone who donates to Trump’s fundraiser would feel the same. Why wouldn’t they?”

Messing leads Top Actors on the strength of 428,000 Twitter likes and 150,000 mentions on the service, plus 92,000 retweets and 24,000 new followers.

The Top Comedians chart sees D.L. Hughley leap 9-1 with 359,000 Facebook post likes, 185,000 Facebook post shares and 53,000 Facebook comments, earning the comedian his first Top Comedians lead since August 2018 (various content reposts on Hughley’s account were his most-engaged-with uploads of the week).

Meanwhile, Lawrence O’Donnell snaps Ellen DeGeneres’ 30-week streak at No. 1 on Top TV Personalities, the MSNBC host re-entering the tally at No. 1 (DeGeneres ranks at No. 2). O’Donnell’s 998% boost in Twitter mentions (240,000 total) were largely due to an Aug. 28 tweet in which he addressed “an error in judgment by reporting an item about the president’s finances that didn’t go through our rigorous verification and standards process,” referencing an unverified report trying Trump’s finances to Russia. “I was wrong to do so.”

The show-based charts see a No. 1 debut on Top Scripted from 13 Reasons Why, whose third season premiered Aug. 23, with 2.7 million Instagram favorites and 226,000 Twitter likes. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and Wild N’ Out remain atop Top News/Talk/Variety and Top Unscripted, respectively.

See the six Social Climbers charts below.

Top Actors

1. Debra Messing (re-entry)

2. Dwayne Johnson (-1)

3. Jennifer Lopez (=)

4. Zendaya (re-entry)

5. Alyssa Milano (+13)

6. Priyanka Chopra (+15)

7. Tyler Perry (re-entry)

8. Jada Pinkett Smith (re-entry)

9. Arnold Schwarzenegger (re-entry)

10. George Takei (+6)

Top Comedians

1. DL Hughley (+8)

2. Joe Rogan (-1)

3. Ricky Gervais (re-entry)

4. Kevin Hart (-1)

5. Tommy Chong (re-entry)

6. Lil' Duval (-4)

7. Desi Banks (+1)

8. Cheech Marin (re-entry)

9. Michael Blackson (-2)

10. Colleen Ballinger (-6)

Top TV Personalities

1. Lawrence O'Donnell (re-entry)

2. Ellen DeGeneres (-1)

3. Jonathan Van Ness (-1)

4. Richard Rawlings (+3)

5. Mike Huckabee (+3)

6. Chris Hayes (re-entry)

7. Gordon Ramsay (re-entry)

8. Trevor Noah (re-entry)

9. Steve Harvey (-5)

10. Bill Maher (-5)

Top Scripted

1. 13 Reasons Why (debut)

2. Stranger Things (-1)

3. South Park (=)

4. Peaky Blinders (-2)

5. SpongeBob SquarePants (=)

6. American Horror Story (re-entry)

7. This Is Us (re-entry)

8. Riverdale (-4)

9. Suits (=)

10. Sesame Street (-2)

Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (=)

2. Today (+2)

3. Entertainment Tonight (-1)

4. Good Morning America (-1)

5. CBS This Morning (re-entry)

6. ABC World News Tonight (+3)

7. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (-2)

8. NBC Nightly News (re-entry)

9. The Rachel Maddow Show (debut)

10. Fox & Friends (-3)

Top Unscripted

1. Wild 'N Out (=)

2. America's Got Talent (=)

3. America's Funniest Home Videos (+1)

4. Bachelor in Paradise (+1)

5. Top Gear (+3)

6. Big Brother (=)

7. American Ninja Warrior (+2)

8. Love & Hip-Hop (debut)

9. So You Think You Can Dance (+1)

10. Jersey Shore (re-entry)