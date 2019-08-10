Social Climbers Charts: ‘Descendants’ Finale Bumps Sofia Carson & China Anne McClain on Top Actors

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

A week after reigning on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart dated Aug. 7 following well wishes from her 50th birthday, Jennifer Lopez again rules the Top Actors list dated Aug. 14.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Aug. 6.

Lopez retains No. 1 after snagging the top two posts on social media by an actor in the tracking week, led by an Instagram photo of her on a Mediterranean beach and followed by a photo showing Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez on a camel.

Lopez garnered 13.3 million Instagram favorites in the tracking week, up 32%, according to MVPindex.

Below Lopez, Sofia Carson and China Anne McClain, both stars of Disney Channel’s Descendants series, jump to Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, following the premiere of the trilogy’s third and final film on Aug. 2.

“My dearest Evie, as I write this, I cannot bring myself to say goodbye to you... but this is not a good bye,” Carson wrote accompanying a photo of her Descendants character Evie.

McClain, meanwhile, posted in remembrance of Descendants co-star Cameron Boyce, who died shortly before the film’s premiere. “I love you forever,” she wrote. “This movie belongs to YOU.”

Top TV Personalities features Ellen DeGeneres at No. 1 yet again, while Top Comedians sees Ricky Gervais launch to No. 1 for the first time since March, due mainly to an Aug. 5 Facebook post showing off the script for After Life 2 he had recently finished.

The TV show-based tallies show Stranger Things and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah atop Top Scripted and Top News/Talk/Variety yet again, while Wild ‘N Out returns to No. 1 on Top Unscripted.

See the six Social Climbers charts below, and for the full 25-position Top Actors list, check out the THR issue dated Aug. 14.

Top Actors

1. Jennifer Lopez (=)

2. Sofia Carson (+11)

3. China Anne McClain (re-entry)

4. George Takei (+2)

5. Chris Evans (re-entry)

6. Ricky Gervais (+19)

7. Dwayne Johnson (+5)

8. Debby Ryan (+2)

9. Alyssa Milano (-4)

10. Zendaya (+7)



Top Comedians

1. Ricky Gervais (+8)

2. Desi Banks (+1)

3. DL Hughley (+1)

4. Kevin Hart (-3)

5. HaHa Davis (-3)

6. Cheech Marin (=)

7. Colleen Ballinger (-2)

8. Bill Maher (re-entry)

9. Joe Rogan (re-entry)

10. Rickey Smiley (-3)



Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Jonathan Van Ness (=)

3. Bear Grylls (debut)

4. Mike Huckabee (-1)

5. Jake Tapper (re-entry)

6. Bill Maher (=)

7. Bobby Berk (+2)

8. Mario Lopez (re-entry)

9. Anthony Adams (-4)

10. Chris Hayes (-6)



Top Scripted

1. Stranger Things (=)

2. Riverdale (+2)

3. Grey's Anatomy (+3)

4. Orange Is the New Black (-2)

5. SpongeBob SquarePants (-2)

6. Jane the Virgin (+2)

7. Peaky Blinders (=)

8. Modern Family (debut)

9. Agents of SHIELD (re-entry)

10. Pretty Little LIars (re-entry)

Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (=)

2. Today (+1)

3. Entertainment Tonight (+1)

4. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (+1)

5. Good Morning America (+2)

6. Un Nuevo Dia (+4)

7. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (-5)

8. Fox & Friends (-2)

9. Despierta America (-1)

10. ABC World News Tonight (re-entry)



Top Unscripted

1. Wild 'N Out (+1)

2. America's Got Talent (-1)

3. The Bachelorette (=)

4. Bachelor in Paradise (re-entry)

5. America's Funniest Home Videos (=)

6. Queer Eye (-2)

7. Live PD (+2)

8.Big Brother (-2)

9. Chrisley Knows Best (re-entry)

10. Keeping Up with the Kardashians (re-entry)