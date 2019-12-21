Social Climbers Charts: Dwayne Johnson Closes Year at No. 1 on Top Scripted

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

The Hollywood Reporter's final Social Climbers charts of 2019 feature Dwayne Johnson atop the Top Scripted list (dated Dec. 25), a tally he led for 33 total weeks this year.

THR's Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities' social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Dec. 17.

Fittingly, Johnson's week at No. 1 on Top Scripted accompanies the most-engaged-with post by any actor in the tracking week, an Instagram message to his daughter for her fourth birthday on Dec. 17. The upload has accrued 4.1 million likes, part of 23.2 million total favorites in the tracking week.

Kevin Hart, Millie Bobby Brown, Madelaine Petsch and Emily Ratajowski round out Top Actors' top five.

On the TV-based charts, Riverdale leads for an 18thtotal week, followed by Rick and Morty and The Flash, while Fuller House debuts at No. 10 with a 95% boost in overall social engagement shortly after the premiere of its fifth and final season on Dec. 6.

And on Top News/Talk/Variety, The Late Late Show with James Corden shoots 8-1, racking up its second week at No. 1, the show benefiting from Harry Styles' appearances to promote his latest album.

See the six Social Climbers charts below.

Top Actors

1. Dwayne Johnson (=)

2. Kevin Hart (+5)

3. Millie Bobby Brown (=)

4. Madelaine Petsch (re-entry)

5. Emily Ratajkowski (+12)

6. Jennifer Lopez (=)

7. Dove Cameron (-2)

8. George Takei (+4)

9. Asher Angel (re-entry)

10. Ian Somerhalder (-6)

Top Comedians

1. Kevin Hart (=)

2. Lil' Duval (=)

3. Desi Banks (=)

4. Colleen Ballinger (+2)

5. Rickey Smiley (+3)

6. Jess Hilarious (+1)

7. Joe Rogan (-3)

8. HaHa Davis (-3)

9. Bill Maher (re-entry)

10. Patton Oswalt (re-entry)

Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Mike Huckabee (+1)

3. Jake Tapper (+2)

4. Steve Harvey (=)

5. Antoni Porowski (+2)

6. Chelsea Handler (re-entry)

7. Jonathan Van Ness (-1)

8. Bill Maher (re-entry)

9. Gordon Ramsay (re-entry)

10. Chris Hayes (-2)

Top Scripted

1. Riverdale (=)

2. Rick and Morty (+1)

3. The Flash (-1)

4. SpongeBob SquarePants (=)

5. Stranger Things (re-entry)

6. Legacies (re-entry)

7. Supernatural (re-entry)

8. Arrow (-3)

9. Peppa Pig (re-entry)

10. Fuller House (debut)

Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Late Late Show with James Corden (+7)

2. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (-1)

3. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (+4)

4. Today (-2)

5. Saturday Night Live (-2)

6. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (-1)

7. Entertainment Tonight (-3)

8. The Rachel Maddow Show (re-entry)

9. Jimmy Kimmel Live! (-3)

10. Un Nuevo Dia (=)

Top Unscripted

1. The Voice (=)

2. Wild 'N Out (=)

3. The Grand Tour (+2)

4. The Masked Singer (=)

5. America's Funniest Home Videos (-2)

6. Love & Hip-Hop (=)

7. Ellen's Game of Games (debut)

8. Keeping Up with the Kardashians (=)

9. Live PD (-2)

10. Top Gear (=)