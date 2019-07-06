Social Climbers Charts: Dwayne Johnson Earns 50th Week At No. 1 on Top Actors Chart

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

The July 10-dated Social Climbers charts on The Hollywood Reporter features a return to No. 1 for Dwayne Johnson on the Top Actors list, ending a two-week reign by Priyanka Chopra.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended July 1.

Johnson vaults to No. 1 for the first time since the June 19-dated list, falling out of the top 10 for a pair of weeks before rising to No. 5 on the July 3 tally. His 73% boost in social engagement nets him his 50th week at No. 1 on Top Actors since its inception.

His gain comes amid the release of two different movie trailers for his upcoming films: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw and Jumanji: The Next Level.

Chopra, meanwhile, falls to No. 2 but still garners the top-performing post of the week by an actor: a June 27 Instagram upload that earned 2.7 million favorites, featuring Chopra and husband Nick Jonas with the caption “It’s in the air.”

Kevin Hart earns an 86th week at No. 1 on Top Comedians, while Ellen DeGeneres again rules Top TV Personalities, followed by Duane Chapman, who sees a 361% jump in overall engagement following the death of his wife Beth.

Riverdale ascends back to No. 1 on Top Scripted, pacing the list a week after losing the lead to Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, which falls 1-3. Orange Is the New Black, meanwhile, re-enters the tally at No. 2, the Netflix show’s first appearance on the list since the June 11-dated ranking, following the premiere of the final trailer for its last season.

The Top News/Talk/Variety No.1 distinction again belongs to The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, and America’s Got Talent retains its hold on Top Unscripted.

See the six Social Climbers charts below.

Top Actors

1. Dwayne Johnson (+4)

2. Priyanka Chopra (-1)

3. Alyssa Milano (+5)

4. Kevin Hart (-1)

5. Ricky Gervais (+16)

6. Jennifer Lopez (-4)

7. Mark Hamill (+5)

8. Jada Pinkett Smith (+2)

9. Chris Evans (=)

10. George Takei (-4)



Top Comedians

1. Kevin Hart (=)

2. Ricky Gervais (+3)

3. Desi Banks (=)

4. DL Hughley (-2)

5. Rickey Smiley (+4)

6. Tommy Chong (+1)

7. Cheech Marin (re-entry)

8. Jo Koy (+2)

9. Kountry Wayne (re-entry)

10. Michael Blackson (-4)



Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Duane Chapman (+2)

3. Jonathan Van Ness (+5)

4. Mike Huckabee (+1)

5. Steve Harvey (+2)

6. Jake Tapper (+3)

7. Gordon Ramsay (-5)

8. Chris Hayes (-5)

9. Anthony Adams (re-entry)

10. Jimmy Fallon (-4)

Top Scripted

1. Riverdale (+1)

2. Orange Is the New Black (re-entry)

3. Pretty Little Liars (-2)

4. South Park (debut)

5. Suits (+1)

6. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (re-entry)

7. Grey's Anatomy (-3)

8. Jane the Virgin (-5)

9. The Walking Dead (-2)

10. American Horror Story (=)



Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (=)

2. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (+2)

3. Today (=)

4. Good Morning America (+2)

5. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (=)

6. Late Night with Seth Meyers (+3)

7. ABC World News Tonight (+3)

8. The Late Late Show with James Corden (-6)

9. NBC Nightly News (re-entry)

10. Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (debut)



Top Unscripted

1. America's Got Talent (=)

2. The Bachelorette (=)

3. Keeping Up with the Kardashians (=)

4. America's Funniest Home Videos (+4)

5. Top Gear (=)

6. Big Brother (+1)

7. Live PD (-1)

8. Jersey Shore (re-entry)

9. Chrisley Knows Best (-5)

10. World of Dance (re-entry)