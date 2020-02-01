Social Climbers Charts: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart Reign With Kobe Bryant Tribute Posts

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Various names gain on The Hollywood Reporter's Social Climbers charts after posting in honor of the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, including Dwayne Johnson, who rules the Top Actors ranking dated Feb. 5.

THR's Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities' social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Jan. 28.

"Love is forever," wrote Johnson in the most-engaged-with post by an actor in the tracking week, an Instagram upload showing Bryant and Gianna, who both died, along with seven others, in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

The post scored 8.2 million likes, helping to spur an overall 38% gain in social engagement for Johnson, who spends his 69th week at No. 1 on Top Actors.

Kevin Hart returns to No. 1 on Top Comedians, also thanks in large part to a post remembering Bryant. "I have no words," he wrote in a Jan. 26 Instagram caption. "All I have is tears." His post received 4.6 million favorites and 32,000 comments.

Meanwhile, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns to No. 1 on Top Scripted, while Shameless makes its chart debut. The latter, Showtime's long-running comedy-drama, debuts on Top Scripted at No. 8 with a 283% boost in overall social engagement. Its 10th-season finale aired Jan. 26; earlier in January, the show was renewed for what will be its 11th and final season later this year.

See the six Social Climbers charts below.

Top Actors

1. Dwayne Johnson (=)

2. Jennifer Lopez (+3)

3. Priyanka Chopra (+3)

4. Vanessa Hudgens (-2)

5. Kevin Hart (+19)

6. Dove Cameron (-2)

7. Kiernan Shipka (+14)

8. George Takei (+1)

9. Ricky Gervais (+9)

10. Millie Bobby Brown (-7)

Top Comedians

1. Kevin Hart (+1)

2. Joe Rogan (+4)

3. Lil' Duval (-2)

4. Ricky Gervais (=)

5. Desi Banks (-2)

6. Martin Lawrence (-1)

7. Jess Hilarious (+3)

8. Rickey Smiley (re-entry)

9. HaHa Davis (re-entry)

10. Tommy Chong (re-entry)

Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Lawrence O'Donnell (re-entry)

3. Mike Huckabee (+1)

4. James Corden (re-entry)

5. Jake Tapper (=)

6. Steve Harvey (-4)

7. Chris Hayes (+2)

8. Jimmy Fallon (-5)

9. Jimmy Kimmel (re-entry)

10. Tamera Mowry (re-entry)

Top Scripted

1. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (+2)

2. Riverdale (=)

3. Grey's Anatomy (+3)

4. Peaky Blinders (re-entry)

5. Rick and Morty (re-entry)

6. Doctor Who (re-entry)

7. Supernatural (re-entry)

8. Shameless (debut)

9. Peppa Pig (re-entry)

10. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (-5)

Top News/Talk/Variety

1. Entertainment Tonight (+2)

2. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (+2)

3. Saturday Night Live (re-entry)

4. Today (+1)

5. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (-3)

6. Good Morning America (+1)

7. The Late Late Show with James Corden (-6)

8. The View (re-entry)

9. The Rachel Maddow Show (+1)

10. Un Nuevo Dia (re-entry)

Top Unscripted

1. Wild 'N Out (+2)

2. America's Got Talent (=)

3. RuPaul's Drag Race (re-entry)

4. America's Funniest Home Videos (+1)

5. The Bachelor (-1)

6. Lip Sync Battle (+1)

7. The Voice (re-entry)

8. Live PD (-2)

9. Love & Hip-Hop (-1)

10. Top Gear (re-entry)