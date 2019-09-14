Social Climbers Charts: Dwayne Johnson Retakes Top Actors Lead, Lil’ Duval Scores First Top Comedians No. 1

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Dwayne Johnson returns to No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart dated Sept. 18, while Lil’ Duval snags his first week atop the Top Comedians list.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Sept. 10.

Johnson goes back to No. 1 on Top Actors largely by earning the most-engaged-with social media post by an actor in the Sept. 4-10 tracking week, plus two of the top three. The leading upload, which Johnson posted to Instagram on Sept. 7, thanked friends, family and well-wishes after his Aug. 18 marriage to longtime partner Lauren Hashian, writing that they were “deeply grateful to everyone who worked tirelessly to make this wedding the most beautiful and spiritually enriching day ever.”

Meanwhile, two spots in Top Actors’ top five belong to Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively. Amid the latest speculation about whether or not the Riverdale co-starsare dating, Reinhart re-enters Top Actors with 9.5 million Instagram favorites, many of them via the photos she posted from her appearance in Rodarte’s spring 2020 lookbook. Sprouse leaps 20-5 with a 371% boost in all social engagement, paced by a Sept. 4 Instagram upload commemorating the late photographer Peter Lindbergh, who died Sept. 3 in Paris at age 74.

The Top Comedians chart sees a brand new leader in Lil’ Duval, who leaps 6-1 in his fourth week on the tally. Duval’s top post of the week, a Sept. 9 Instagram repost, showed two 2-year-old boys embracing on a New York street with the caption, “Beautiful.” His second-biggest post? A meme with the caption “I haven’t seen a tag-team combo this clean since the Hardy Boyz,” showing a pair of young kids who sent an adult tumbling thanks to a choreographed leap.

Duval racked up 3.8 million Instagram favorites and 201,000 comments in the tracking week.

Ellen DeGeneres returns to No. 1 on Top TV Personalities, holding off Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski, who re-enters at No. 2. Porowski saw a 291% boost in likes to his Twitter account, along with 1.9 million Instagram favorites. The Queer Eye personality’s debut cookbook, Antoni in the Kitchen, was released on Sept. 9, while a separate tweet announced the return of new episodes of Queer Eye on Nov. 1.

The three TV show-based charts maintain their previous leaders, with 13 Reasons Why, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and Wild ‘N Out staying atop Top Scripted, Top News/Talk/Variety and Top Unscripted, respectively.

See the six Social Climbers charts below, and for the full 25-position Top Actors chart, pick up the THR issue dated Sept. 18.

Top Actors

1. Dwayne Johnson (+1)

2. Jennifer Lopez (+1)

3. Priyanka Chopra (+3)

4. Lili Reinhart (re-entry)

5. Cole Sprouse (+15)

6. Debra Messing (-5)

7. Nina Dobrev (+7)

8. Alyssa Milano (-3)

9. Noah Schnapp (+6)

10. Gabrielle Union (re-entry)



Top Comedians

1. Lil' Duval (+5)

2. Joe Rogan (=)

3. Jess Hilarious (re-entry)

4. Kevin Hart (=)

5. DL Hughley (-4)

6. Desi Banks (+1)

7. HaHa Davis (re-entry)

8. Chris D'Elia (re-entry)

9. Tommy Chong (-4)

10. Colleen Ballinger (-7)



Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (+1)

2. Antoni Porowski (re-entry)

3. Richard Rawlings (+1)

4. Mike Huckabee (+1)

5. Jonathan Van Ness (-2)

6. Trevor Noah (+2)

7. Jimmy Fallon (re-entry)

8. Anthony Adams (re-entry)

9. Andy Cohen (re-entry)

10. Tamera Mowry (re-entry)



Top Scripted

1. 13 Reasons Why (=)

2. Stranger Things (=)

3. Peaky Blinders (+1)

4. SpongeBob SquarePants (+1)

5. Grey's Anatomy (re-entry)

6. Riverdale (+2)

7. American Horror Story (-1)

8. Pretty Little Liars (re-entry)

9. The Walking Dead (re-entry)

10. Suits (-1)

Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (=)

2. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (+5)

3. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (re-entry)

4. Today (-2)

5. Entertainment Tonight (-2)

6. The View (re-entry)

7. Good Morning America (-3)

8. The Rachel Maddow Show (+1)

9. ABC World News Tonight (-3)

10. Fox & Friends (=)



Top Unscripted

1. Wild 'N Out (=)

2. America's Got Talent (=)

3. America's Funniest Home Videos (=)

4. Bachelor in Paradise (=)

5. Big Brother (+1)

6. Top Gear (-1)

7. The Incredible Dr. Pol (re-entry)

8. American Ninja Warrior (-1)

9. Keeping Up with the Kardashians (re-entry)

10. Jersey Shore (=)