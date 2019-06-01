Social Climbers Charts: Dwayne Johnson Returns to No. 1, ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Debuts

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

After losing the No. 1 spot on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart for a single week to Priyanka Chopra, Dwayne Johnson picks back up where he left off, moving 2-1 on the June 5-dated tally.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended May 28.

Johnson’s move back to No. 1 on Top Actors isn’t simply a story of maintaining his usual level of social engagement while Chopra falls following a big week (though the latter’s 81 percent drop in overall engagement helped) — he’s up 29 percent in all engagement, led by a May 24 Instagram post celebrating the high school graduation of his oldest daughter, Simone.

Elsewhere in the top 10 of Top Actors, Will Smith re-enters the ranking at No. 5. He grabbed 940,000 Facebook post likes and 199,000 shares of his content while promoting the theatrical debut of Aladdin, in which he portrays the Genie. “We LOVE this movie!” he wrote after the initial box office numbers arrived. “We are humbled & honored that you are feeling the same.”

The Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities No. 1's belong to usual suspects Kevin Hart and Ellen DeGeneres, respectively, with movement on the latter chart from Chris Hayes, who re-enters at No. 8. “Have you noticed that when the president unilaterally directs $16 [billion] in bailout payments to agricultural interests, no one says: but how will you pay for it?” Hayes tweeted May 23, a tweet that earned him his largest amount of favorites on Twitter in the past month.

Riverdale holds the lead on the Top Scripted tally once again, but it’s Orange Is the New Black that makes waves on the list, debuting at No. 2. May 22 saw the debut of the trailer for the Netflix series’ seventh and final season (July 26), introducing the hashtag #OrangeForever to allow fans of the show to post about what the show has meant to them (many of which were read by the cast in a separate video).

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah vaults 6-1 on Top News/Talk/Variety thanks to its return to new episodes, while The Voice rises 2-1 on Top Unscripted after its 16th season finale aired May 21, seeing a 96 percent boost in social engagement.

See the Social Climbers charts below, and for the full 25-position Top Actors list, pick up the THR issue dated June 5.

Top Actors

1. Dwayne Johnson (+1)

2. Priyanka Chopra (-1)

3. Kevin Hart (=)

4. Jennifer Lopez (+2)

5. Will Smith (re-entry)

6. Gabrielle Union (+10)

7. Ricky Gervais (+10)

8. Mark Ruffalo (re-entry)

9. Mark Hamill (+6)

10. Anupam Kher (re-entry)

Top Comedians

1. Kevin Hart (=)

2. Ricky Gervais (+3)

3. Desi Banks (+1)

4. DL Hughley (-1)

5. Tommy Chong (+1)

6. Michael Blackson (-4)

7. Rickey Smiley (re-entry)

8. Kountry Wayne (+1)

9. Joe Rogan (+1)

10. Russell Brand (re-entry)

Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. James Corden (=)

3. Anthony Adams (+5)

4. Mike Huckabee (+6)

5. Jonathan Van Ness (-2)

6. Jimmy Fallon (+1)

7. Steve Harvey (-3)

8. Chris Hayes (re-entry)

9. Tamera Mowry (-4)

10. Tyra Banks (re-entry)

Top Scripted

1. Riverdale (=)

2. Orange Is the New Black (debut)

3. Pretty Little Liars (+2)

4. The Walking Dead (re-entry)

5. Game of Thrones (-2)

6. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (+2)

7. Rick and Morty (-1)

8. Chicago P.D. (debut)

9. Agents of SHIELD (re-entry)

10. Jane the Virgin (re-entry)

Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (+5)

2. The Late Late Show with James Corden (+1)

3. Today (+2)

4. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (+3)

5. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (-4)

6. Good Morning America (-4)

7. ABC World News Tonight (+2)

8. Jimmy Kimmel Live! (=)

9. Conan (debut)

10. Saturday Night Live (-6)

Top Unscripted

1. The Voice (+1)

2. America's Got Talent (+8)

3. World of Dance (+1)

4. American Idol (-3)

5. Keeping Up With the Kardashians (+3)

6. The Bachelorette (-3)

7. Top Gear (-1)

8. Teen Mom (+2)

9. Diesel Brothers (debut)

10. America's Funniest Home Videos (-3)