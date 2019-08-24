Social Climbers Charts: Dwayne Johnson Returns to No. 1 With Wedding Photos

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Dwayne Johnson makes a triumphant return to No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart, leaping 6-1 on the Aug. 28-dated tally ahead of Kevin Hart and Camila Mendes.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Aug. 20.

Johnson returns to No. 1 on Top Actors for the first time since the tally dated July 9, having bounced around the top 15 since. It’s his chart-leading 51st week leading the list.

It’s little surprise he’s the top dog on Top Actors this tracking week; Johnson has two of the top three most-engaged-with social media posts by an actor in the week running Aug. 14-20. That includes the top post, an Aug. 19 Instagram upload showing off a pair of photos from his marriage to longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian, which took place the day before in Hawaii. The post has racked up 14.5 million favorites.

An additional upload, posted Aug. 14, wished his daughter Simone a happy 18th birthday, earning 3.4 million favorites in the process.

The remainder of Top Actors’ top 10 includes the debut chart appearance of Camila Mendes, who bows at No. 3. The Riverdale star earned 7 million Instagram favorites in the tracking week to spur her debut, paced by a photo that wished Riverdale co-star Madeline Petsch a happy birthday on Aug. 18 (Petsch herself, who turned 25, also debuts on Top Actors, appearing at No. 8, with 3.7 million cumulative Instagram favorites). A third Riverdale actor, Cole Sprouse, re-enters the chart at No. 5.

Elsewhere on the personality-based lists, Top Comedians includes Kevin Hart at No. 1 for a 92nd week, while Lil’ Duval debuts at No. 7, thanks mainly to multiple comedy videos posted to his Instagram on Aug. 19 (earning 1.4 million Instagram favorites in all). Top TV Personalities includes another No. 1 for Ellen DeGeneres (29 weeks total), followed by Antoni Porowski and Richard Rawlings at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, and a No. 10 debut from Hasan Minhaj.

Stranger Things continues its hot summer on Top Scripted, ruling for a seventh week in a row, and Top News/Talk/Variety features another win for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah at No. 1, with Anderson Cooper 360 making its maiden chart appearance at No. 9. Top Unscripted? Wild ‘N Out holds its lead, but The Great British Bake Off is a new contender, debuting at No. 5.

See the six Social Climbers charts below.

Top Actors

1. Dwayne Johnson (+5)

2. Kevin Hart (+3)

3. Camila Mendes (debut)

4. Ricky Gervais (+5)

5. Cole Sprouse (re-entry)

6. Gabrielle Union (+1)

7. George Takei (+5)

8. Madelaine Petsch (re-entry)

9. Lily Collins (re-entry)

10. Jennifer Lopez (-8)

Top Comedians

1. Kevin Hart (=)

2. Joe Rogan (+3)

3. Ricky Gervais (-1)

4. Colleen Ballinger (=)

5. Marlon Wayans (re-entry)

6. Desi Banks (+1)

7. Lil' Duval (debut)

8. Jess Hilarious (re-entry)

9. DL Hughley (-6)

10. Trevor Noah (re-entry)



Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Antoni Porowski (re-entry)

3. Richard Rawlings (re-entry)

4. Anderson Cooper (re-entry)

5. Jimmy Fallon (re-entry)

6. Trevor Noah (re-entry)

7. Jonathan Van Ness (-5)

8. Maria Celeste Arraras (-3)

9. Steve Harvey (+1)

10. Hasan Minhaj (debut)



Top Scripted

1. Stranger Things (=)

2. SpongeBob SquarePants (+1)

3. Peaky Blinders (-1)

4. Riverdale (=)

5. Rick and Morty (+2)

6. American Horror Story (-1)

7. Suits (+1)

8. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (+1)

9. The Walking Dead (re-entry)

10. The Vampire Diaries (debut)



Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (=)

2. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (+1)

3. Today (+1)

4. Entertainment Tonight (-2)

5. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (=)

6. Good Morning America (=)

7. Un Nuevo Dia (+1)

8. Fox & Friends (+2)

9. Anderson Cooper 360 (Debut)

10. ABC World News Tonight (re-entry)



Top Unscripted

1. Wild 'N Out (=)

2. America's Got Talent (=)

3. America's Funniest Home Videos (+3)

4. Big Brother (-1)

5. The Great British Bake Off (debut)

6. Bachelor in Paradise (-2)

7. Jersey Shore (re-entry)

8. Live PD (=)

9. Queer Eye (-4)

10. Top Gear (-1)