Social Climbers Charts: Dwayne Johnson Rules Top Actors With Flashback Friday Photo, ‘Rick and Morty’ Re-Enters Top Scripted

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Dwayne Johnson returns to No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart, followed by Priyanka Chopra and Chris Hemsworth on the Oct. 30-dated list.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Oct. 22.

Johnson reigns thanks to the most-engaged-with post by an actor in the tracking week ending Oct. 22, an Oct. 18 Instagram post for #flashbackfriday in which he showed off a picture of himself at 15 years old when, as he put it, “EVERYONE (students and teachers) treated me like I had the plague and stayed away because they were all convinced I was an undercover cop.”

The post earned 6.9 million favorites, accounting for over half of his 13.7 million total favorites in the tracking week.

In other Top Actors moves, Zac Efron launches back onto the chart at No. 7, his highest ranking since January 2018. Much of his sometimes six-digit percentage boosts in chart metrics (including 191,000 Twitter likes and 4.4 million Instagram favorites) were thanks to posts around his 32nd birthday on Oct. 18.

Joe Rogan leaps 5-1 on the Top Comedians chart, his fourth week at No. 1, amid a 62% boost in overall social metrics. One of his top posts teased a new episode of his podcast with Richard Dawkins on Oct. 21.

Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres reigns on Top TV Personalities for a 37th week, followed by Trevor Noah, who re-enters at No. 2, marking his highest ranking since last December. Noah’s gain comes in conjunction with 994,000 Instagram favorites, a boost of 95%. His top post: “The best selfies are the ones where you act like you didn’t take the picture of yourself,” he wrote in a selfie caption.

Top Scripted is ruled again by Riverdale, with a No. 8 re-entry coming from Rick and Morty. An Oct. 21 post revealing the episode titles of the popular Adult Swim series’ fourth season – “These episode titles don’t really tell you much,” the caption read – helped spur a 641% boost in overall social metrics and a return to Top Scripted for a 12th week in all.

See the six Social Climbers charts below, and for the full 25-position Top Actors chart, pick up the THR issue dated Oct. 30.

Top Actors

1. Dwayne Johnson (+2)

2. Priyanka Chopra (+3)

3. Chris Hemsworth (re-entry)

4. Cole Sprouse (+12)

5. Eugenio Derbez (+7)

6. Jennifer Lopez (+4)

7. Zac Efron (re-entry)

8. George Takei (+3)

9. Reese Witherspoon (+9)

10. Alexandra Daddario (+13)

Top Comedians

1. Joe Rogan (+4)

2. Lil' Duval (+1)

3. Desi Banks (-1)

4. DL Hughley (-3)

5. HaHa Davis (-1)

6. Trevor Noah (re-entry)

7. Tommy Chong (=)

8. Cheech Marin (re-entry)

9. Colleen Ballinger (-1)

10. Rickey Smiley (-1)

Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Trevor Noah (re-entry)

3. Jake Tapper (+6)

4. Chris Hayes (+4)

5. Jonathan Van Ness (-3)

6. Mike Huckabee (=)

7. Bill Maher (re-entry)

8. Anthony Adams (re-entry)

9. Lawrence O'Donnell (re-entry)

10. Steve Harvey (-6)

Top Scripted

1. Riverdale (=)

2. Grey's Anatomy (+1)

3. The Walking Dead (+1)

4. Stranger Things (+6)

5. Supernatural (-3)

6. SpongeBob SquarePants (-1)

7. The Flash (=)

8. Rick and Morty (re-entry)

9. South Park (-3)

10. El Senor de los Cielos (-2)

Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (=)

2. Today (+2)

3. Entertainment Tonight (+2)

4. Un Nuevo Dia (re-entry)

5. Good Morning America (+1)

6. The Rachel Maddow Show (re-entry)

7. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (-4)

8. ABC World News Tonight (+1)

9. Saturday Night Live (-7)

10. NBC Nightly News (re-entry)

Top Unscripted

1. Wild 'N Out (=)

2. Dancing with the Stars (+2)

3. The Voice (=)

4. Live PD (+5)

5. America's Funniest Home Videos (+1)

6. The Masked Singer (-1)

7. Keeping Up with the Kardashians (+1)

8. America's Got Talent (re-entry)

9. Top Gear (+1)

10. Jersey Shore (-3)