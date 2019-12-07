Social Climbers Charts: Gabrielle Union Soars Into Top Actors Top 10 Following ‘America’s Got Talent’ Allegations

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Dwayne Johnson remains atop The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart, joined by Gabrielle Union in the top 10 on the Dec. 13-dated tally after the latter spoke out against an alleged toxic culture at America’s Got Talent.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Dec. 3.

Johnson rules Top Actors for a 62nd week, snagging the most-engaged-with post by an actor in the tracking week: on Dec. 3, he posted to Instagram a Photoshopped picture of Johnson holding Baby Yoda (from Disney+’s new Star Wars series The Mandalorian) as though it were his child.

“Thank you all so much for your well wishes, love & support,” Johnson wrote. “Can’t wait to bring this little nugget home to meet his brother @kevinhart4real.” The post received 7 million favorites alongside 46,000 comments.

Meanwhile, Union returns to the top 10 of Top Actors, vaulting 24-7 (her overall peak: No. 4, achieved in November 2018). Union’s Twitter mentions rose 1,295% after she came out against alleged toxic culture on the set of America’s Got Talent; she was ousted as a judge following its 14th season. “Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone… you got me up off the ground,” she tweeted Nov. 27, thanking her followers.

Kevin Hart reigns on Top Comedians for a 92nd week in all, while Ellen DeGeneres holds her Top TV Personalities lead for a 43rd week.

The TV side of the charts sees Riverdale prevail for a 16th week on Top Scripted, followed by a new peak for The End of the F***ing World. The British comedy-drama leaps five spots to No. 2 a month after its second season premiere (on Channel 4 in the U.K. and on Netflix globally). The show’s Instagram favorites grew 79% thanks to behind-the-scenes photos posted to the account taken by its actors.

See the six Social Climbers charts below, and for the full 25-position Top Actors chart, pick up the THR issue dated Dec. 13.

Top Actors

1. Dwayne Johnson (=)

2. Millie Bobby Brown (+1)

3. Jennifer Lopez (+2)

4. Priyanka Chopra (+21)

5. Dove Cameron (-1)

6. Jennifer Aniston (+10

7. Gabrielle Union (+17)

8. Lili Reinhart (+1)

9. Kevin Hart (-7)

10. Emily Ratajkowski (-4)

Top Comedians

1. Kevin Hart (=)

2. Lil' Duval (=)

3. Desi Banks (+1)

4. Joe Rogan (-1)

5. HaHa Davis (+1)

6. Tommy Chong (re-entry)

7. Martin Lawrence (re-entry)

8. Colleen Ballinger (-1)

9. Rickey Smiley (+1)

10. Ricky Gervais (re-entry)

Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Jonathan Van Ness (+3)

3. Jimmy Fallon (+6)

4. Steve Harvey (+10)

5. Mike Huckabee (+1)

6. Antoni Porowski (+1)

7. James Corden (re-entry)

8. Sandra Lee (re-entry)

9. Joanna Gaines (re-entry)

10. Trevor Noah (-6)

Top Scripted

1. Riverdale (=)

2. The End of the F***ing World (+5)

3. Rick and Morty (-1)

4. SpongeBob SquarePants (+2)

5. The Walking Dead (-1)

6. The Flash (-1)

7. Vikings (re-entry)

8. South Park (re-entry)

9. Sin Senos Si Hay Paraiso (debut)

10. Peppa Pig (debut)

Top News/Talk/Variety

1. Entertainment Tonight (+3)

2. Today (+1)

3. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (+5)

4. Un Nuevo Dia (+5)

5. Saturday Night Live (-3)

6. Good Morning America (+4)

7. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (-6)

8. Despierta America (re-entry)

9. The Late Late Show with Stephen Colbert (-4)

10. Jimmy Kimmel Live! (-3)

Top Unscripted

1. Wild 'N Out (-1)

2. The Voice (-1)

3. America's Funniest Home Videos (_1)

4. Dancing with the Stars (-3)

5. Top Gear (+1)

6. Live PD (+4)

7. The Grand Tour (re-entry)

8. RuPaul's Drag Race (re-entry)

9. Love & Hip-Hop (re-entry)

10. Impractical Jokers (re-entry)