Social Climbers Charts: Gordon Ramsay Leaps on Top TV Personalities With Lil Nas X Tweet

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Priyanka Chopra rules The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart for the second week in a row (dated July 3), led by a pair of Instagram posts that were the biggest by an actor in the June 19-25 tracking week.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended June 25.

Chopra’s top post of the week, a June 23 upload, was a selfie with sister-in-law Sophie Turner (Chopra and Turner are married to Jonas Brothers members Nick and Joe, respectively). The post, captioned “her” with heart and smile emojis, earned 2.5 million Instagram favorites, according to MVPindex. Her second-biggest post, meanwhile, featured husband Nick and garnered 2.3 million favorites.

In all, it’s her 11th week atop the ranking.

Jennifer Lopez rises 4-2, while Kevin Hart, Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Johnson round out Top Actors’ top five.

Top Comedians, meanwhile, sees a debut at No. 4 from Michael McIntyre. McIntyre debuts thanks to uploads to his Facebook page showing off some of his stand-up bits, led by a June 19 video talking about putting kids to bed. The comedian earned 111,000 Facebook post likes in all, up 25%.

The Top TV Personalities list has Ellen DeGeneres at No. 1 yet again, but Gordon Ramsay re-enters at No. 2, while Duane Chapman debuts at No. 4. Ramsay’s 103% boost in all social engagement is thanks to his response to rapper Lil Nas X about appearing on a remix to his song “Panini,” while Chapman rises following the hospitalization (and later death) of his wife Beth on June 26 after a battle with throat cancer.

On the TV show-based tallies, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists scores its first week at No. 1 on Top Scripted, while The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and America’s Got Talent hold on to their leads on Top News/Talk/Variety and Top Unscripted, respectively.

See all six Social Climbers charts below.

Top Actors

1. Priyanka Chopra (=)

2. Jennifer Lopez (+2)

3. Kevin Hart (-1)

4. Gabrielle Union (+15)

5. Dwayne Johnson (+16)

6. George Takei (+1)

7. Zendaya (+4)

8. Alyssa Milano (+4)

9. Chris Evans (-6)

10. Jada Pinkett Smith (re-entry)



Top Comedians

1. Kevin Hart (=)

2. DL Hughley (=)

3. Desi Banks (+2)

4. Michael McIntyre (debut)

5. Ricky Gervais (-2)

6. Michael Blackson (=)

7. Tommy Chong (+1)

8. Joe Rogan (re-entry)

9. Rickey Smiley (re-entry)

10. Jo Koy (-6)



Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Gordon Ramsay (re-entry)

3. Chris Hayes (+4)

4. Duane Chapman (debut)

5. Mike Huckabee (-3)

6. Jimmy Fallon (-3)

7. Steve Harvey (+1)

8. Jonathan Van Ness (-3)

9. Jake Tapper (=)

10. Lawrence O'Donnell (re-entry)



Top Scripted

1. Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (+1)

2. Riverdale (-1)

3. Jane the Virgin (+1)

4. Grey's Anatomy (+2)

5. Rick and Morty (re-entry)

6. Suits (re-entry)

7. The Walking Dead (+1)

8. Agents of SHIELD (re-entry)

9. The Flash (-4)

10. American Horror Story (debut)



Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (=)

2. The Late Late Show with James Corden (+1)

3. Today (+1)

4. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (-2)

5. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (=)

6. Good Morning America (=)

7. Jimmy Kimmel Live! (=)

8. Conan (re-entry)

9. Late Night with Seth Meyers (debut)

10. ABC World News Tonight (-2)

Top Unscripted

1. America's Got Talent (=)

2. The Bachelorette (=)

3. Keeping Up with the Kardashians (+2)

4. Chrisley Knows Best (debut)

5. Top Gear (-2)

6. Live PD (+2)

7. Big Brother (+2)

8. America's Funniest Home Videos (+2)

9. The Grand Tour (debut)

10. Impractical Jokers (re-entry)