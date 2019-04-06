Social Climbers Charts: 'Grey's Anatomy' Soars to No. 1 on Top Scripted

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.

The second week of The Hollywood Reporter’s TV-based Social Climbers charts sees The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and American Idol retain the top spots on their respective tallies dated April 10, while Grey’s Anatomy spends its first week at No. 1.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended April 2.

On the TV show side, Grey’s Anatomy rules Top Scripted for the first time, blasting 3-1 to take over for Riverdale, which led the inaugural April 3-dated tally.

The ABC drama garnered a boost of 74 percent in Instagram favorites to help chart its path to No. 1, paced by a pair of screengrabs from the show’s much-talked-about latest episode, Silent After All These Years alongside a March 27 photo welcoming Kathy C. An, who portrays the nurse Bokhee on the show, to Instagram.

Additionally, The 100 and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. make their maiden Top Unscripted appearances at Nos. 6 and 9, respectively.

Despite a 34 percent drop in overall social media engagement, The Daily Show retains its lead on the Top News/Talk/Variety list, while American Idol leads Top Unscripted for a second week as the show moved into its showcase round and revealed its top 20 for its 17th season.

Dwayne Johnson, meanwhile, again rules Top Actors, ruling with the most-engaged-with post from an actor in the tracking week: an April 1 Instagram photo showing off his own brand of tequila that’s still in the test stages (it’s racked up 2.9 million favorites).

Jim Carrey, Alyssa Milano and Drew Barrymore also reach the top 10 of Top Actors, the latter doing so for the first time by re-entering the list at No. 9. Her top post (604,000 favorites): a March 30 throwback photo with Chris O’Donnell, with whom she starred in 1995’s Mad Love.

See each ranking below (and for the full 25-position Top Actors list, pick up the THR issue dated April 10).

Top Actors:

10. Ricky Gervais

9. Drew Barrymore

8. George Takei

7. Alyssa Milano

6. Jim Carrey

5. Jennifer Lopez

4. Kevin Hart

3. Priyanka Chopra

2. Will Smith

1. Dwayne Johnson



Top Comedians:

10. Tommy Chong

9. Desi Banks

8. Rickey Smiley

7. Kountry Wayne

6. Joe Rogan

5. D.L. Hughley

4. Ricky Gervais

3. Colleen Ballinger

2. Jess Hilarious

1. Kevin Hart



Top TV Personalities

10. Steve Harvey

9. Andy Cohen

8. Richard Rawlings

7. Chris Hayes

6. Mike Huckabee

5. Jimmy Fallon

4. Gordon Ramsay

3. Antoni Porowski

2. Jonathan Van Ness

1. Ellen DeGeneres



Top Scripted

10. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

9. Agents of SHIELD

8. This Is Us

7. Jane the Virgin

6. The 100

5. Game of Thrones

4. The Walking Dead

3. Pretty Little Liars

2. Riverdale

1. Grey's Anatomy



Top Unscripted

10. Love & Hip-Hop

9. Top Gear

8. America's Funniest Home Videos

7. Impractical Jokers

6. The Voice

5. The Grand Tour

4. Queer Eye

3. Keeping Up with the Kardashians

2. World of Dance

1. American Idol



Top Talk/News/Variety

10. The View

9. Jimmy Kimmel Live!

8. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

7. ABC World News Tonight

6. Good Morning America

5. The Late Late Show with James Corden

4. Saturday Night Live

3. The Tonight Show

2. Today

1. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah