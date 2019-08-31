Social Climbers Charts: Hilary Duff Launches Onto Top Actors With 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot News

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Dwayne Johnson holds No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter's Top Actors chart for the second week in a row, while Hilary Duff makes a big splash, re-entering at No. 2 on the Sept. 4-dated ranking.

THR's Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities' social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Aug. 27.

Johnson holds his Top Actors title thanks to 12.5 million Instagram favorites, alongside 316,000 Facebook post likes and 94,000 Twitter favorites, according to MVPindex.

Duff powers to No. 2 after the announcement that she'll be returning to her breakout role of Lizzie McGuire in the character's Disney+ revival. She earned a 576% boost in Instagram favorites via news of the reboot, which will follow McGuire as a 30-year-old in New York.

Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart and Jeremy Renner round out the tally's top five.

Top Comedians brings Joe Rogan's first No. 1 rank in nearly a year, as the comedian and podcaster rises from No. 2. For the first time since last October, and just the second time since the chart began in 2017, Rogan takes the top spot on the strength of a 27% jump in Facebook post likes (144,000 in all). Rogan performed three sold-out shows in Denver during the tracking week.

Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres holds No. 1 on Top TV Personalities over Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness at No. 2.

The TV show-based charts see another No. 1 for Stranger Things on Top Scripted, but Peaky Blinders presents a challenge by surging 3-2 with a 109% gain in overall engagement thanks to its fifth season premiere on Aug. 25.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah rules Top News/Talk/Variety over Entertainment Tonight, and Top Unscripted (led by Wild 'N Out) hosts a trio of debuts from Dancing with the Stars, American Ninja Warrior and So You Think You Can Dance, at Nos. 3, 9 and 10, respectively.

See the six Social Climbers charts below, and for the full 25-position Top Actors tally, pick up the THR issue dated Sept. 4.

Top Actors

1. Dwayne Johnson (=)

2. Hilary Duff (re-entry)

3. Jennifer Lopez (+7)

4. Lili Reinhart (+20)

5. Jeremy Renner (+17)

6. Cole Sprouse (-1)

7. Debby Ryan (+8)

8. Mark Ruffalo (re-entry)

9. Camila Mendes (-6)

10. Lily Collins (-1)

Top Comedians

1. Joe Rogan (+1)

2. Lil' Duval (+5)

3. Kevin Hart (-2)

4. Colleen Ballinger (=)

5. Marlon Wayans (=)

6. Jess Hilarious (+2)

7. Michael Blackson (re-entry)

8. Desi Banks (-2)

9. DL Hughley (=)

10. HaHa Davis (re-entry)

Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Jonathan Van Ness (+5)

3. Anthony Adams (re-entry)

4. Steve Harvey (+5)

5. Bill Maher (re-entry)

6. Antoni Porowski (-4)

7. Richard Rawlings (-4)

8. Mike Huckabee (re-entry)

9. Maria Celeste Arraras (-1)

10. Adamari Lopez (debut)



Top Scripted

1. Stranger Things (=)

2. Peaky Blinders (+1)

3. Riverdale (+1)

4. SpongeBob SquarePants (-2)

5. Grey's Anatomy (re-entry)

6. The Walking Dead (+3)

7. Suits (=)

8. Supernatural (re-entry)

9. Rick and Morty (-4)

10. Orange Is the New Black (re-entry)

Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (=)

2. Entertainment Tonight (+2)

3. Good Morning America (+3)

4. Today (-1)

5. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (-3)

6. Un Nuevo Dia (+1)

7. Fox & Friends (+1)

8. Saturday Night Live (re-entry)

9. ABC World News Tonight (+1)

10. Conan (re-entry)



Top Unscripted

1. Wild N' Out (=)

2. America's Got Talent (=)

3. Dancing with the Stars (debut)

4. America's Funniest Home Videos (-1)

5. Bachelor in Paradise (+1)

6. Big Brother (-2)

7. Live PD (+1)

8. Top Gear (+2)

9. American Ninja Warrior (debut)

10. So You Think You Can Dance (debut)