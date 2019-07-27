Social Climbers Charts: Jason Momoa Vaults to No. 1 on Top Actors With TMT Opposition Post

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Jason Momoa leaps to No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart, spending his first week atop the list (dated July 31) after 23 total weeks on the list since November 2017.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended July 23.

Momoa, who previously peaked at No. 4 on Top Actors in January, re-enters the ranking at No. 1 with the second-biggest post on social media by an actor in the tracking week, a July 19 Instagram upload restating his opposition to Hawaii’s Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT), a proposed observatory on Mauna Kea featuring a large telescope.

“I encourage all my OHANA friends and fans to show the world that we are not backing down from TMT -- we are and will always be non-violent and aloha -- so if they come at us we will stay in peace but we will stand!” he wrote in Instagram in a post that earned 1.8 million favorites and 10,000 comments.

Momoa, who earned 5.2 million Instagram favorites in all in the tracking week, leads Top Actors over Kristen Bell, who vaults 10-2, exceeding her previous peak of No. 3 in January. Bell jumped 25% in Instagram favorites due to a pair of highly engaged-with posts: a The Good Place cast photo at San Diego Comic-Con and a screenshot of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s new Twitter profile photo featuring the pair after they met at Comic-Con.

Kevin Hart, Gaten Matarazzo and Jennifer Lopez round out Top Actors’ top five.

Top Comedians, which features Hart at No. 1 for an 89th week, includes a debut from Larry the Cable Guy at No. 6 after a glut of Facebook post likes and shares (294,000 and 251,000, respectively), with his top post a July 20 upload showing a sign reading that “the heat index is between OMG & WTF.”

Meanwhile, Top TV Personalities' No. 1 is claimed by Ellen DeGeneres, while Jonathan Van Ness (3-2) and Bobby Berk (re-entry at No. 5) rise following the premiere of the latest season of Queer Eye.

Stranger Things retains its hold on Top Scripted for a third straight week (despite dropping 18% in all social media engagement), while The Daily Show with Trevor Noah rockets 4-1 on Top News/Talk/Variety; its Twitter account’s top post in the tracking week was retweeting an article about a white Congressman calling himself a “person of color,” calling it “Scarlet Johansson’s bravest role yet.”

The Top Unscripted chart sees America’s Got Talent on top for the second week in a row, followed by Wild ‘N Out and Queer Eye.

See the six Social Climbers charts below.

Top Actors

1. Jason Momoa (re-entry)

2. Kristen Bell (+8)

3. Kevin Hart (+3)

4. Gaten Matarazzo (=)

5. Jennifer Lopez (-3)

6. Ricky Gervais (+17)

7. David Harbour (+1)

8. Debby Ryan (-7)

9. Gabrielle Union (-2)

10. Chris Hemsworth (re-entry)



Top Comedians

1. Kevin Hart (=)

2. Ricky Gervais (+6)

3. Desi Banks (=)

4. HaHa Davis (-2)

5. Cheech Marin (re-entry)

6. Larry the Cable Guy (debut)

7. DL Hughley (-3)

8. Joe Rogan (-3)

9. Michael Blackson (-3)

10. Nick Offerman (debut)



Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Jonathan Van Ness (+1)

3. Mike Huckabee (+1)

4. Anthony Adams (-2)

5. Bobby Berk (re-entry)

6. Gordon Ramsay (+1)

7. Jake Tapper (+1)

8. Chris Hayes (-2)

9. Steve Harvey (-4)

10. Tamera Mowry (re-entry)



Top Scripted

1. Stranger Things (=)

2. SpongeBob SquarePants (=)

3. Rick and Morty (+1)

4. Riverdale (-1)

5. The Walking Dead (+1)

6. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (+4)

7. The Flash (re-entry)

8. Orange Is the New Black (-1)

9. Agents of SHIELD (re-entry)

10. South Park (re-entry)



Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (+3)

2. Today (=)

3. Entertainment Tonight (-2)

4. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (re-entry)

5. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (=)

6. Jimmy Kimmel Live! (+1)

7. Fox & Friends (-4)

8. Conan (re-entry)

9. CBS News Sunday Morning (-1)

10. Good Morning America (-4)



Top Unscripted

1. America's Got Talent (=)

2. Wild 'N Out (=)

3. Queer Eye (debut)

4. The Bachelorette (-1)

5. America's Funniest Home Videos (-1)

6. Big Brother (=)

7. Top Gear (-2)

8. Live PD (-1)

9. Bachelor in Paradise (debut)

10. Jersey Shore (-2)