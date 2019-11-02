Social Climbers Charts: Jennifer Aniston Debuts at No. 1 on Top Actors List After Joining Instagram

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Not long after starting off her time on Instagram with a bang as the fastest person to 1 million followers ever, Jennifer Aniston bows at No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart dated Nov. 6.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Oct. 29.

Aniston makes her grand entrance on Top Actors by debuting at No. 1, earning the most-interacted-with post by an actor in the Oct. 22-29 tracking week in the process: an Oct. 28 Instagram upload behind the scenes at Good Morning America that garnered 4.7 million favorites.

In all, Aniston has already amassed 18 million global followers on Instagram; she snagged 1 million within the first five hours of her presence on the site. Chances are she’ll be popping up on the Top Actors list quite a bit going forward.

Meanwhile, Lil’ Duval is the No. 1 entry on the Top Comedians chart, reaching the top of the tally for a fifth total week and earning 3 million Instagram favorites in the Oct. 23-29 tracking week. Joe Rogan, the previous No. 1, drops to No. 2. Top TV Personalities sees Ellen DeGeneres lead over Jimmy Fallon and Gordon Ramsay in Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

Riverdale spends another week atop Top Scripted, while the week’s top re-entry belongs to American Horror Story at No. 7. FX’s horror series celebrated its 100th episode on Oct. 23 with the fittingly titled “Episode 100.” Currently in its ninth season (the latest edition is titled 1984), the show garnered gains in nearly all social metrics, including 165,000 Facebook post likes.

Entertainment Tonight retakes No. 1 on Top News/Talk/Variety for the first time since July. Its most-engaged-with post of the week showed off a cast reunion photo of actors from The Lizzie McGuire Show.

On Top Unscripted, it’s The Voice that takes top honors for a second total week, while RuPaul’s Drag Race debuts at No. 7.

See the six Social Climbers charts below, and for the full 25-position Top Actors chart, pick up the THR issue dated Nov. 6.

Top Actors

1. Jennifer Aniston (debut)

2. Dwayne Johnson (-1)

3. Lili Reinhart (re-entry)

4. Camila Mendes (+13)

5. Gabrielle Union (re-entry)

6. George Takei (+2)

7. Madelaine Petsch (+12)

8. Priyanka Chopra (-6)

9. Nina Dobrev (re-entry)

10. Emily Ratajkowski (+5)

Top Comedians

1. Lil' Duval (+1)

2. Joe Rogan (-1)

3. DL Hughley (+1)

4. Desi Banks (-1)

5. Colleen Ballinger (+4)

6. Tommy Chong (+1)

7. HaHa Davis (-2)

8. Jess Hilarious (re-entry)

9. Rickey Smiley (+1)

10. Trevor Noah (-4)

Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Jimmy Fallon (re-entry)

3. Gordon Ramsay (re-entry)

4. Jake Tapper (-1)

5. Mike Huckabee (+1)

6. Antoni Porowski (re-entry)

7. Bill Maher (=)

8. Trevor Noah (-6)

9. Jimmy Kimmel (re-entry)

10. Jonathan Van Ness (-5)

Top Scripted

1. Riverdale (=)

2. Grey's Anatomy (=)

3. The Walking Dead (=)

4. SpongeBob SquarePants (+2)

5. Stranger Things (-1)

6. Supernatural (-1)

7. American Horror Story (re-entry)

8. Rick and Morty (=)

9. This Is Us (re-entry)

10. El Senor de Los Cielos (=)

Top News/Talk/Variety

1. Entertainment Tonight (+2)

2. Saturday Night Live (+7)

3. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (re-entry)

4. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (-3)

5. Today (-3)

6. Jimmy Kimmel Live! (re-entry)

7. Good Morning America (-2)

8. The Late Late Show with James Corden (re-entry)

9. ABC World News Tonight (-1)

10. Un Nuevo Dia (-6)

Top Unscripted

1. The Voice (+2)

2. Wild 'N Out (-1)

3. Dancing with the Stars (-1)

4. America's Funniest Home Videos (-1)

5. Live PD (-1)

6. Jersey Shore (+4)

7. RuPaul's Drag Race (debut)

8. Queer Eye (re-entry)

9. Top Gear (=)

10. Keeping Up with the Kardashians (-3)