Social Climbers Charts: Jennifer Lopez, Terry Crews Rise After Birthday Posts

Happy birthday to Jennifer Lopez, who returns to No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors list for the first time since March on the Aug. 7-dated Social Climbers charts.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended July 30.

Lopez turned 50 on July 24, and the second biggest post by an actor in the tracking week was her July 25 Instagram upload calling the day “a birthday to remember.”

Of course, Lopez wasn’t the only one celebrating a birthday in the tracking week. Terry Crews celebrated his 51st on July 30, vaulting back onto Top Actors at No. 8 with 1.5 million Instagram favorites and 70,000 Facebook post likes.

The Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts, meanwhile, are ruled once again by Kevin Hart and Ellen DeGeneres, respectively. The latter chart also sees a re-entry from Bill Maher; the Real Time host rises to No. 6 on Top TV Personalities, his highest ranking since February, with a 148% jump in Facebook post likes, led by a post sharing of the news that the U.S. Senate passed a bill supporting a 9/11 victims fund.

The TV show-based tallies don’t see any changes at No. 1; Top Scripted continues to be led by Stranger Things, while The Late Show with Trevor Noah takes Top News/Talk/Variety and America’s Got Talent stays atop Top Unscripted. Top Scripted, however, sees a slight challenge from Orange Is the New Black; the Netflix series’ final season premiered July 26, and in turn, its social media accounts saw a 193% gain in all engagement, boosted not just by viewer discussion but also photos from the season’s red carpet premiere.

See the six Social Climbers charts below

Top Actors

1. Jennifer Lopez (+4)

2. Priyanka Chopra (re-entry)

3. Bette Midler (+19)

4. Gaten Matarazzo (=)

5. Alyssa Milano (re-entry)

6. George Takei (+6)

7. Kevin Hart (-4)

8. Terry Crews (re-entry)

9. Caleb McLaughlin (+2)

10. Debby Ryan (-2)



Top Comedians

1. Kevin Hart (=)

2. HaHa Davis (+2)

3. Desi Banks (=)

4. DL Hughley (+3)

5. Colleen Ballinger (+10)

6. Cheech Marin (-1)

7. Rickey Smiley (re-entry)

8. Michael Blackson (+1)

9. Ricky Gervais (-7)

10. Tommy Chong (re-entry)



Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Jonathan Van Ness (=)

3. Mike Huckabee (=)

4. Chris Hayes (+4)

5. Anthony Adams (-1)

6. Bill Maher (re-entry)

7. Gordon Ramsay (-1)

8. Tamera Mowry (+2)

9. Bobby Berk (-4)

10. Karamo Brown (re-entry)



Top Scripted

1. Stranger Things (=)

2. Orange Is the New Black (+6)

3. SpongeBob SquarePants (-1)

4. Riverdale (=)

5. The Walking Dead (=)

6. Grey's Anatomy (re-entry)

7. Peaky Blinders (re-entry)

8. Jane the Virgin (re-entry)

9. LA's Finest (re-entry)

10. Suits (re-entry)



Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (=)

2. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (+2)

3. Today (-1)

4. Entertainment Tonight (-1)

5. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (=)

6. Fox & Friends (+1)

7. Good Morning America (+3)

8. Despierta America (re-entry)

9. The Late Late Show with James Corden (re-entry)

10. Un Nuevo Dia (debut)



Top Unscripted

1. America's Got Talent (=)

2. Wild 'N Out (=)

3. The Bachelorette (+1)

4. Queer Eye (-1)

5. America's Funniest Home Videos (=)

6. Big Brother (=)

7. Jersey Shore (+3)

8. World of Dance (re-entry)

9. Live PD (-1)

10. Top Gear (-3)