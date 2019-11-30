Social Climbers Charts: ‘Jumanji’ Stars Dwayne Johnson & Kevin Hart Go 1-2 on Top Actors With Latest Photoshop

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Jumanji: The Next Level co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart rank atop The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors tally dated Dec. 4, while Doctor Who makes its first appearance on Top Scripted after the announcement of its 12th season.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Nov. 26.

Johnson and Hart, whose latest installment in their Jumanji series (alongside Jack Black and Karen Gillan) is in theaters Dec. 13, lead all other actors thanks in large part to the same post uploaded to each of their respective social media accounts. A Nov. 22 Instagram edit again Photoshopping Hart’s head onto Johnson’s body (and vice versa) – this time changing details down to swapping their arms to enhance believability.

Johnson’s version was the most-engaged-with upload by an actor in the tracking week, earning 7.7 million Instagram favorites, while Hart’s wasn’t too shabby either at 4.3 million favorites.

They lead Millie Bobby Brown, Dove Cameron and Jennifer Lopez, who round out the top five.

Hart concurrently rules the Top Comedians chart, ahead of Colleen Ballinger, who re-enters at No. 7. Ballinger celebrated her 33rd birthday by organizing a weekend livestream meant to raise funds to help fight childhood cancer. Thus far, thousands of donors have raised north of $140,000, and her stream gave away merch for YouTubers as well as concert tickets and more.

On Top Scripted, which Riverdale leads at No. 1, Doctor Who debuts at No. 9. After a tease of its latest season the week before, its 12th season was announced Nov. 23, with Jodie Whittaker returning for her second season as the show’s titular character; it’ll air in 2020, though a specific release date is not yet known. The show garnered an overall jump of 262% on all social media.

See the six Social Climbers charts below, and for the full 25-position Top Actors chart, pick up the THR issue dated Dec. 4.

Top Actors

1. Dwayne Johnson (=)

2. Kevin Hart (+5)

3. Millie Bobby Brown (-1)

4. Dove Cameron (-1)

5. Jennifer Lopez (-1)

6. Emily Ratajkowski (=)

7. George Takei (+2)

8. Reese Witherspoon (+16)

9. Lili Reinhart (-1)

10. Hilary Duff (re-entry)

Top Comedians

1. Kevin Hart (=)

2. Lil' Duval (=)

3. Joe Rogan (=)

4. Desi Banks (=)

5. DL Hughley (=)

6. HaHa Davis (=)

7. Colleen Ballinger (re-entry)

8. Mike Epps (+1)

9. Trevor Noah (re-entry)

10. Rickey Smiley (-3)

Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Jake Tapper (+3)

3. Chris Hayes (+3)

4. Trevor Noah (+3)

5. Jonathan Van Ness (re-entry)

6. Mike Huckabee (-4)

7. Antoni Porowski (-3)

8. Gordon Ramsay (-5)

9. Jimmy Fallon (-1)

10. Bill Maher (re-entry)

Top Scripted

1. Riverdale (=)

2. Rick and Morty (+1)

3. Grey's Anatomy (-1)

4. The Walking Dead (+1)

5. The Flash (re-entry)

6. SpongeBob SquarePants (-2)

7. The End of the F***ing World (=)

8. Game of Thrones (re-entry)

9. Doctor Who (debut)

10. Supernatural (-4)

Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (+1)

2. Saturday Night Live (-1)

3. Today (=)

4. Entertainment Tonight (=)

5. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (=)

6. The Late Late Show with James Corden (re-entry)

7. Jimmy Kimmel Live! (+1)

8. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (-2)

9. Un Nuevo Dia (=)

10. Good Morning America (-3)

Top Unscripted

1. Dancing with the Stars (=)

2. Wild 'N Out (=)

3. The Voice (=)

4. America's Funniest Home Videos (=)

5. The Bachelorette (+5)

6. Top Gear (+2)

7. The Masked SInger (-2)

8. Jersey Shore (re-entry)

9. America's Got Talent (re-entry)

10. Live PD (-1)