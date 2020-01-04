Social Climbers Charts: Kevin Hart Nets 100th Week At No. 1 on Top Comedians Chart

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Kevin Hart becomes the first person on The Hollywood Reporter’s Social Climbers charts to rule a list for at least 100 weeks, reigning for an 100th nonconsecutive week on the Top Comedians tally dated Jan. 8.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Dec. 31.

Hart was the Top Comedians chart’s first leader when it debuted in June 2017, and of his 124 weeks on the ranking since then, 100 have been spent at No. 1.

His next closest competitor? D.L. Hughley, who’s led for eight weeks, followed by Lil’ Duval and Roseanne Barr at six weeks apiece.

Hart reigns on the Jan. 8 survey despite remaining fairly even in overall social engagement for the tracking week. His week was paced by 7.8 million favorites on Instagram.

On Top Actors, Priyanka Chopra vaults to No. 2 following multiple high-engagement vacation- and holiday-themed uploads, but Dwayne Johnson remains at No. 1 for the seventh straight week and 66th overall.

Chopra re-enters at No. 2 with a wide variety of Instagram uploads during the Dec. 25-31 tracking week, spurring 13.2 million favorites and 256,000 new followers. The top two photos showed Chopra with husband Nick Jonas, the most-favorited (2.6 million) wishing followers a Merry Christmas.

Top Scripted, which sees SpongeBob SquarePants celebrate its decade of memedom at No. 1 for a second week in a row, finds Doctor Who re-enter at No. 7. Excitement on social media for the BBC show’s 12th series (the second with Jodie Whittaker playing the eponymous doctor) grew amid teasers, holiday-themed posts and the wishing of former series star Bernard Cribbins a happy 91st birthday. The new series premiered Jan. 1.

See the six Social Climbers charts below.

Top Actors

1. Dwayne Johnson (=)

2. Priyanka Chopra (re-entry)

3. Kevin Hart (-1)

4. Millie Bobby Brown (=)

5. Vanessa Hudgens (re-entry)

6. Ian Somerhalder (re-entry)

7. Jennifer Lopez (+3)

8. Hilary Duff (+6)

9. Mark Hamill (-6)

10. Jennifer Aniston (+5)

Top Comedians

1. Kevin Hart (=)

2. Colleen Ballinger (+2)

3. Desi Banks (+5)

4. Lil' Duval (-2)

5. Joe Rogan (=)

6. Rickey Smiley (=)

7. Chris D'Elia (=)

8. Ricky Gervais (-5)

9. Tommy Chong (re-entry)

10. HaHa Davis (=)

Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Steve Harvey (=)

3. Gordon Ramsay (+1)

4. James Corden (re-entry)

5. Mike Huckabee (-2)

6. Sandra Lee (+4)

7. Jake Tapper (-2)

8. Tamera Mowry (=)

9. Ryan Seacrest (re-entry)

10. Trevor Noah (-4)

Top Scripted

1. SpongeBob SquarePants (=)

2. Peppa Pig (+3)

3. South Park (re-entry)

4. Grey's Anatomy (re-entry)

5. Rick and Morty (-3)

6. Sesame Street (re-entry)

7. Doctor Who (re-entry)

8. El Senor de los Cielos (=)

9. Riverdale (-5)

10. The Walking Dead (-1)

Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (=)

2. Today (+3)

3. Un Nuevo Dia (re-entry)

4. Good Morning America (+3)

5. The Late Late Show with James Corden (-3)

6. Entertainment Tonight (=)

7. Saturday Night Live (-4)

8. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (-4)

9. Despierta America (re-entry)

10. Steve (debut)

Top Unscripted

1. Wild 'N Out (+1)

2. America's Funniest Home Videos (+3)

3. Love & Hip-Hop (+3)

4. The Bachelor (+5)

5. The Voice (-4)

6. America's Got Talent (re-entry)

7. Lip Sync Battle (re-entry)

8. Top Gear (re-entry)

9. The Grand Tour (-5)

10. RuPaul's Drag Race (re-entry)