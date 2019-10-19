Social Climbers Charts: Lili Reinhart Leads Top Actors for First Time, ‘Riverdale’ Holds Top Scripted Lead After Season Premiere

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Lili Reinhart launches to the top spot of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart amid the return of Riverdale to television for its fourth season premiere, ruling the Oct. 23-dated list for the first time.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Oct. 15.

Reinhart, who previously peaked at No. 4 on Top Actors for two weeks in September, leads the list with the most-engaged-with post by an actor in the Oct. 9-15 tracking week: an Oct. 9 Instagram upload honoring late Riverdale co-star Luke Perry, who died in March.

“Tonight’s episode, and all episodes for the rest of our run, are for Luke,” she wrote. “We love, honor, and cherish his memory every single day. I only wish he were here to see how many lives he touched with happiness and laughter. I know he’s watching from above. We love you, Luke.”

The post earned 4.5 million favorites, helping vault Reinhart to No. 1. Meanwhile, fellow Riverdale actor Camila Mendes re-enters Top Actors at No. 4 alongside the show’s latest premiere, earning a 305% boost in Instagram favorites and 321% in Twitter likes.

Concurrently, Riverdale itself pads its lead on Top Scripted, rising an additional 19% in overall social engagement as its fourth season premiered Oct. 9. The episode was a tribute to Perry, who played Archie Andrews’ father Fred on the show during its first three seasons.

On Top Actors, Reinhart is followed by the chart return of Jean-Claude Van Damme, who re-enters the list at No. 2. One of his most-engaged-with posts found Van Damme posing with fellow action stars Jackie Chan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Other Social Climbers chart moves include the return of D.L. Hughley to No. 1 on Top Comedians and of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah to No. 1 on Top News/Talk/Variety

See the six Social Climbers charts below.

Top Actors

1. Lili Reinhart (re-entry)

2. Jean-Claude Van Damme (re-entry)

3. Dwayne Johnson (-2)

4. Camila Mendes (re-entry)

5. Priyanka Chopra (-1)

6. Tyler Perry (-3)

7. Emily Ratajkowski (+16)

8. Mark Ruffalo (re-entry)

9. Nina Dobrev (re-entry)

10. Jennifer Lopez (-4)

Top Comedians

1. DL Hughley (+2)

2. Desi Banks (=)

3. Lil' Duval (+1)

4. HaHa Davis (+2)

5. Joe Rogan (-4)

6. Jess Hilarious (+4)

7. Tommy Chong (=)

8. Colleen Ballinger (-3)

9. Rickey Smiley (-1)

10. Kathy Griffin (re-entry)

Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Jonathan Van Ness (+1)

3. Adamari Lopez (re-entry)

4. Steve Harvey (+6)

5. Antoni Porowski (+2)

6. Mike Huckabee (-1)

7. Gordon Ramsay (re-entry)

8. Chris Hayes (-6)

9. Jake Tapper (-5)

10. Sandra Lee (-1)

Top Scripted

1. Riverdale (=)

2. Supernatural (+4)

3. Grey's Anatomy (+1)

4. The Walking Dead (-1)

5. SpongeBob SquarePants (=)

6. South Park (+2)

7. The Flash (re-entry)

8. El Senor de Los Cielos (debut)

9. Legacies (debut)

10. Stranger Things (-8)

Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (+1)

2. Saturday Night Live (-1)

3. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (=)

4. Today (+1)

5. Entertainment Tonight (+1)

6. Good Morning America (+1)

7. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (-3)

8. The View (+1)

9. ABC World News Tonight (re-entry)

10. The Late Late Show with Stephen Colbert (re-entry)

Top Unscripted

1. Wild 'N Out (=)

2. American Ninja Warrior (re-entry)

3. The Voice (-1)

4. Dancing with the Stars (-1)

5. The Masked Singer (=)

6. America's Funniest Home Videos (-2)

7. Jersey Shore (re-entry)

8. Keeping Up with the Kardashians (=)

9. Live PD (re-entry)

10. Top Gear (=)