Social Climbers Charts: Mark Hamill Returns to Top Actors’ Top 3 Amid ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ Premiere

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Amid the return of the Star Wars franchise to the silver screen, Mark Hamill leaps to No. 3 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart dated Jan. 3.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Dec. 24.

“One last time…” wrote Hamill in social media posts showing him with Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher, re-creating a photo they had taken together during the series’ original theatrical run. The latter half of the photo was taken prior to Fisher’s Dec. 27, 2016, passing.

Hamill’s Dec. 20 tweet was the biggest by an actor in the Dec. 18-24 tracking week, coming concurrent with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, reportedly the last in the nine-movie Skywalker saga, which premiered in theaters that day.

Hamill sits behind Dwayne Johnson, who rules Top Actors for a 65th week (and sixth in a row), a week removed from the theatrical release of Jumanji: The Next Level, in which he stars alongside Top Actors’ No. 2 for the week, Kevin Hart.

On Top Scripted, SpongeBob SquarePants rules for the first time in its 25th week on the list, thanks in part to a 5% jump in overall social media conversation. The long-running Nickelodeon cartoon’s Instagram account continued to post stills, videos and memes from the show, led in the latest tracking week by a Dec. 23 upload showing the titular character “getting ready for the holidays” by clipping his toenails.

Meanwhile, Top Unscripted features The Voice at No. 1. NBC’s singing competition spends a second straight week atop the list (and fifth overall) thanks to a 32% boost in overall social engagement concurrent with the conclusion of its 17th season. Jake Hoot, coached by Kelly Clarkson, was named the latest winner.

See the six Social Climbers charts below.

Top Actors

1. Dwayne Johnson (=)

2. Kevin Hart (=)

3. Mark Hamill (+8)

4. Millie Bobby Brown (-1)

5. Dove Cameron (+2)

6. George Takei (+2)

7. Lili Reinhart (re-entry)

8. Chris Hemsworth (re-entry)

9. Ricky Gervais (re-entry)

10. Jennifer Lopez (-4)

Top Comedians

1. Kevin Hart (=)

2. Lil' Duval (=)

3. Ricky Gervais (re-entry)

4. Colleen Ballinger (=)

5. Joe Rogan (+2)

6. Rickey Smiley (-1)

7. Chris D'Elia (re-entry)

8. Desi Banks (-5)

9. Jeff Dunham (re-entry)

10. HaHa Davis (-2)

Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Steve Harvey (+2)

3. Mike Huckabee (-1)

4. Gordon Ramsay (+5)

5. Jake Tapper (-2)

6. Trevor Noah (re-entry)

7. Antoni Porowski (-2)

8. Tamera Mowry (re-entry)

9. Chris Hayes (+1)

10. Sandra Lee (re-entry)

Top Scripted

1. SpongeBob SquarePants (+3)

2. Rick and Morty (=)

3. The Flash (=)

4. Riverdale (-3)

5. Peppa Pig (+4)

6. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (re-entry)

7. Mr. Robot (debut)

8. El Senor de Los Cielos (re-entry)

9. The Walking Dead (re-entry)

10. Grown-ish (debut)

Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (+1)

2. The Late Late Show with James Corden (-1)

3. Saturday Night Live (+2)

4. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (-1)

5. Today (-1)

6. Entertainment Tonight (+1)

7. Good Morning America (re-entry)

8. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (-2)

9. Jimmy Kimmel Live! (=)

10. The Rachel Maddow Show (-2)

Top Unscripted

1. The Voice (=)

2. Wild 'N Out (=)

3. The Masked Singer (+1)

4. The Grand Tour (-1)

5. America's Funniest Home Videos (=)

6. Love and Hip-Hop (=)

7. Impractical Jokers (re-entry)

8. Keeping Up with the Kardashians (=)

9. The Bachelor (re-entry)

10. Survivor (re-entry)