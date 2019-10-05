Social Climbers Charts: ‘The Masked Singer’ Debuts Amid Second Season Premiere

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

The Masked Singer debuts on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Unscripted chart after the debut of its second season on FOX, while Dwayne Johnson retains his lead on the Top Actors tally dated Oct. 9.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Oct. 1.

Johnson’s Top Actors rule persists despite a 49% drop in overall social engagement for the latest tracking week, assisted partially by the fact that the No. 2 for a second straight week, Jennifer Lopez, falls 32% herself.

Priyanka Chopra leads those gaining in metrics, moving 4-3 with a 107% boost overall, while Mark Hamill lifts back onto the chart at No. 4. : “The Force is strong in my family,” Ivanka Trump tweeted Sept. 28, showing a photo of one of her children dressed as a storm trooper from Star Wars. Hamill’s Sept. 29 response? “You misspelled ‘Fraud.’ #GoForceYourself.” The tweet amassed 697,000 favorites and 136,000 retweets.

Top Comedians features Lil’ Duval at No. 1 yet again, while Ellen DeGeneres leads Top TV Personalities for a 34th week overall.

Despite many shows gaining in engagement due to their returns to TV screens with the fall season, Stranger Things continues to reign on Top Scripted, though the Netflix series faces increased pressure from Grey’s Anatomy and Riverdale at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is also seeing a bit of a challenger on the Top News/Talk/Variety list despite a 19-week reign, with Saturday Night Live re-entering the tally at No. 2 following its return on Sept. 28 with host Woody Harrelson and musical guest Billie Eilish.

Top Unscripted, meanwhile, sees Wild ‘N Out back at No. 1, but The Masked Singer debuts at No. 3 after returning for a second season with its Sept. 25 premiere, garnering 195,000 Twitter likes and 226,000 Instagram favorites. Season two features 16 competitors, up from season one’s 12.

See the six Social Climbers charts below, and for the full 25-position Top Actors ranking, pick up the THR issue dated Oct. 9.

Top Actors

1. Dwayne Johnson (=)

2. Jennifer Lopez (=)

3. Priyanka Chopra (+1)

4. Mark Hamill (re-entry)

5. Camila Mendes (-2)

6. Emily Ratajkowski (-1)

7. Noah Schnapp (re-entry)

8. Sylvester Stallone (=)

9. George Takei (-3)

10. Shay Mitchell (re-entry)

Top Comedians

1. Lil' Duval (=)

2. DL Hughley (+4)

3. Desi Banks (-1)

4. HaHa Davis (+1)

5. Colleen Ballinger (+2)

6. Jess Hilarious (-2)

7. Rosie O'Donnell (re-entry)

8. Joe Rogan (=)

9. Tommy Chong (re-entry)

10. Jeff Dunham (-1)

Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Jonathan Van Ness (=)

3. Chris Hayes (+1)

4. Mike Huckabee (+6)

5. Jake Tapper (+3)

6. Jimmy Fallon (-3)

7. Maria Celeste Arraras (re-entry)

8. Lawrence O'Donnell (re-entry)

9. Gordon Ramsay (-3)

10. Bill Maher (re-entry)

Top Scripted

1. Stranger Things (=)

2. Grey's Anatomy (=)

3. Riverdale (+3)

4. The Walking Dead (+4)

5. SpongeBob SquarePants (+2)

6. Suits (re-entry)

7. Supernatural (re-entry)

8. This Is Us (re-entry)

9. How to Get Away with Murder (debut)

10. 13 Reasons Why (-5)

Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (=)

2. Saturday Night Live (re-entry)

3. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (+1)

4. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (+1)

5. Entertainment Tonight (-2)

6. Today (-4)

7. Jimmy Kimmel Live! (re-entry)

8. Good Morning America (-2)

9. Un Nuevo Dia (-2)

10. ABC World News Tonight (-1)

Top Unscripted

1. Wild N' Out (+1)

2. The Voice (+2)

3. The Masked Singer (debut)

4. Big Brother (+1)

5. Dancing with the Stars (+1)

6. America's Funniest Home Videos (+1)

7. America's Got Talent (-6)

8. Top Gear (re-entry)

9. Jersey Shore (re-entry)

10. Live PD (re-entry)