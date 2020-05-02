Social Climbers Charts: 'Parks and Recreation' Debuts, Chris Hemsworth Gains Big

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Dwayne Johnson holds on to the No. 1 spot on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors social media chart, but Chris Hemsworth isn’t far behind, vaulting 8-2 on the list dated May 6, while Parks and Recreation makes its maiden Top Scripted appearance.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended April 28.

Hemsworth jumps to No. 2 with the tracking week’s biggest post by an actor: his April 25 Instagram announcement (3.9 million likes) that he’d be going live on Netflix Film’s Instagram page the next day with Extraction director Sam Hargrave for a Q&A about the newly released movie.

Other jumps into the top 10 include Ricky Gervais and Mark Ruffalo at Nos. 9 and 10, respectively. Gervais shoots into Top Actors’ top 10, his first time there since February, thanks to the release of the second season of his Netflix comedy series After Life on April 24. The six-episode season trended for a few days as Netflix’s top-trending show, a fact Gervais called out multiple times on social media.

Meanwhile, Ruffalo’s leap coincides with the 16-year anniversary of 13 Going on 30, starring Ruffalo alongside Jennifer Garner. “Remember what the world was like when Razzles were all the rage?” he wrote in an Instagram post celebrating the anniversary, featuring a screenshot from the film.

The Top Comedians chart finds Lil’ Duval back at No. 1 for a 13th week, taking over for Kevin Hart, who falls to No. 2. And Top TV Personalities features Ellen DeGeneres and Jake Tapper at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, for the second straight week.

Top Scripted sees the debut of Parks and Recreation, which bows at No. 9 five years after its series finale. The NBC comedy announced its return to the airwaves with an April 30 one-hour special featuring the original cast to raise money for Feeding America. The April 23 announcement helped the show grab 147,000 Facebook post likes.

And on Top News/Talk/Variety, Saturday Night Live vaults back on at No. 2 thanks to its second episode from quarantine, aired April 25, garnering a 307% boost in overall social engagement. The 90-minute episode featured cameos from Brad Pitt, Miley Cyrus, Paul Rudd, Charles Barkley and more.

See the six Social Climbers charts below, and for the full 25-position Top Actors list, pick up the THR issue dated May 6.

Top Actors

1. Dwayne Johnson (=)

2. Chris Hemsworth (+6)

3. Dove Cameron (+1)

4. Will Smith (+1)

5. Jennifer Lopez (+2)

6. Alyssa Milano (+17)

7. Priyanka Chopra (+9)

8. Sabrina Carpenter (+11)

9. Ricky Gervais (re-entry)

10. Mark Ruffalo (re-entry)

Top Comedians

1. Lil' Duval (+1)

2. Kevin Hart (-1)

3. Desi Banks (+3)

4. Ricky Gervais (re-entry)

5. HaHa Davis (+3)

6. Joe Rogan (-2)

7. Kumail Nanjiani (re-entry)

8. Trevor Noah (re-entry)

9. Rickey Smiley (re-entry)

10. Colleen Ballinger (-1)

Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Jake Tapper (=)

3. Joanna Gaines (+3)

4. Gordon Ramsay (+1)

5. Mike Huckabee (+3)

6. Chris Hayes (-3)

7. Trevor Noah (re-entry)

8. Iyanla Vanzant (-4)

9. Steve Harvey (re-entry)

10. Jimmy Fallon (re-entry)

Top Scripted

1. SpongeBob SquarePants (+4)

2. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (+1)

3. Stranger Things (+1)

4. Riverdale (-3)

5. Peaky Blinders (-3)

6. The Flash (+2)

7. Rick and Morty (re-entry)

8. Killing Eve (+1)

9. Parks and Recreation (debut)

10. Doctor Who (-3)

Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (=)

2. Saturday Night Live (re-entry)

3. Today (-1)

4. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (+1)

5. The Rachel Maddow Show (-2)

6. Entertainment Tonight (-2)

7. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (-1)

8. Jimmy Kimmel Live! (re-entry)

9. Un Nuevo Dia (=)

10. Tucker Carlson Tonight (=)

Top Unscripted

1. Wild 'N Out (=)

2. American Idol (+3)

3. RuPaul's Drag Race (-1)

4. America's Funniest Home Videos (-1)

5. Keeping Up with the Kardashians (+1)

6. The Voice (-2)

7. The Masked Singer (=)

8. Love & Hip-Hop (=)

9. America's Got Talent (re-entry)

10. Lip Sync Battle (=)