Social Climbers Charts: Priyanka Chopra Retakes Top Actors No. 1 Amid Father's Day Post

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Priyanka Chopra returns to the top spot of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart, spending her 10th week atop the list on the June 26-dated ranking.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended June 18.

Chopra assumes No. 1 from Chris Evans, who ruled for one week. She rises to the top spot with a boost of 56% in Facebook post shares, plus 9.2 million overall Instagram comments, according to MVPindex. Her top post wished her new father-in-law, Paul Jonas, a happy father’s day.

Kevin Hart, Evans, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth round out the chart’s top five.

Elsewhere, Hart rules Top Comedians, while Ellen DeGeneres retains her lead on Top TV Personalities.

Despite airing the final episode of its third season on May 15, Riverdale continues to lead the Top Scripted chart on the TV show side, with The Flash and Peaky Blinders debuting at Nos. 5 and 7, respectively. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah holds off challenges from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Late Show with James Corden on Top News/Talk/Variety, while summer mainstay America’s Got Talent leads Top Unscripted.

See all six Social Climbers charts below.

Top Actors

1. Priyanka Chopra (+1)

2. Kevin Hart (+1)

3. Chris Evans (-2)

4. Jennifer Lopez (=)

5. Chris Hemsworth (+11)

6. Robert Downey Jr. (re-entry)

7. George Takei (+3)

8. Mark Ruffalo (+1)

9. Gaten Matarazzo (re-entry)

10. Jason Momoa (-2)



Top Comedians

1. Kevin Hart (=)

2. DL Hughley (=)

3. Ricky Gervais (+6)

4. Jo Koy (+4)

5. Desi Banks (-2)

6. Michael Blackson (-1)

7. Colleen Ballinger (-3)

8. Tommy Chong (-1)

9. Cheech Marin (re-entry)

10. Bill Maher (re-entry)



Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Mike Huckabee (=)

3. Jimmy Fallon (re-entry)

4. George Stephanopoulos (debut)

5. Jonathan Van Ness (-2)

6. Anthony Adams (-1)

7. Chris Hayes (re-entry)

8. Steve Harvey (re-entry)

9. Jake Tapper (-2)

10. Tamera Mowry (-2)



Top Scripted

1. Riverdale (=)

2. Pretty Little LIars (=)

3. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (+2)

4. Jane the VIrgin (+5)

5. The Flash (re-entry)

6. Grey's Anatomy (-3)

7. Peaky Blinders (debut)

8. The Walking Dead (re-entry)

9. This Is Us (re-entry)

10. Fear the Walking Dead (=)



Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (=)

2. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (+3)

3. The Late Late Show with James Corden (+3)

4. Today (-2)

5. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (-1)

6. Good Morning America (+1)

7. Jimmy Kimmel Live! (-4)

8. ABC World News Tonight (=)

9. The View (=)

10. NBC Nightly News (re-entry)



Top Unscripted

1. America's Got Talent (=)

2. The Bachelorette (=)

3. Top Gear (=)

4. Queer Eye (+2)

5. Keeping Up with the Kardashians (+2)

6. Jersey Shore (debut)

7. The Voice (re-entry)

8. Live PD (=)

9. Big Brother (debut)

10. America's Funniest Home Videos (-5)