Social Climbers Charts: Priyanka Chopra Returns to No. 1, ‘American Idol’ Bests ‘The Voice’

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Priyanka Chopra is the No. 1 actor on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart for the first time since January, moving 2-1 on the tally dated May 29.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended May 21.

Chopra leads Top Actors for the first time since social interaction around her December 2018 marriage to Nick Jonas, a reign that lasted five consecutive weeks.

Chopra snagged 53.3 million Instagram favorites in her return to No. 1, led by the most-engaged-with post by an actor in the tracking week: a May 17 upload with Jonas at the Cannes Film Festival.

She takes the top spot from Dwayne Johnson, who had ruled Top Actors for the previous nine weeks.

Other major moves on Top Actors include re-entries in the top 10 for Jim Carrey and Maisie Williams at Nos. 7 and 8, respectively. Williams in particular rises following her posts about the series finale of Game of Thrones, which aired May 19 on HBO.

The TV charts, meanwhile, see Riverdale outlast GoT and The Big Bang Theory atop Top Scripted (despite the latter shows’ series finales), while The Late Show with Stephen Colbert vaults to No. 1 on Top News/Talk/Variety for the first time, Colbert’s boost thanks to the arrival of BTS on the show May 16 to perform its current single, “Boy with Luv.”

The Top Unscripted tally sees a showdown between TV singing competitions whose season finales aired during the May 15-21 tracking week, with American Idol prevailing over The Voice thanks to multiple metric leads, including 577,000 Facebook post likes to Voice’s 311,000 and 1.1 million Instagram favorites vs. Voice’s 406,000.

See the Social Climbers charts below, and for the full 25-position Top Actors list, pick up the THR issue dated May 29.

Top Actors

1. Priyanka Chopra (+1)

2. Dwayne Johnson (-1)

3. Kevin Hart (+1)

4. Alyssa Milano (+1)

5. Chris Evans (-2)

6. Jennifer Lopez (=)

7. Jim Carrey (re-entry)

8. Maisie Williams (re-entry)

9. Alexandra Daddario (+3)

10. Jameela Jamil (+10)

Top Comedians

1. Kevin Hart (=)

2. Michael Blackson (+4)

3. DL Hughley (+4)

4. Desi Banks (=)

5. Ricky Gervais (-3)

6. Tommy Chong (-1)

7. Bill Maher (+3)

8. Leslie Jones (re-entry)

9. Kountry Wayne (re-entry)

10. Joe Rogan (-1)

Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. James Corden (re-entry)

3. Jonathan Van Ness (+2)

4. Steve Harvey (+2)

5. Tamera Mowry (+3)

6. Jake Tapper (re-entry)

7. Jimmy Fallon (-3)

8. Anthony Adams (re-entry)

9. Bill Maher (re-entry)

10. Mike Huckabee (-7)

Top Scripted

1. Riverdale (=)

2. The Big Bang Theory (+4)

3. Game of Thrones (=)

4. Grey's Anatomy (-2)

5. Pretty Little Liars (+1)

6. Rick and Morty (debut)

7. The Flash (=)

8. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (-4)

9. Supergirl (debut)

10. Supernatural (re-entry)

Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (+5)

2. Good Morning America (+2)

3. The Late Late Show with James Corden (+5)

4. Saturday Night Live (-4)

5. Today (-3)

6. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (-3)

7. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (=)

8. Jimmy Kimmel Live! (-3)

9. ABC World News Tonight (=)

10. Sesame Street (re-entry)

Top Unscripted

1. American Idol (+1)

2. The Voice (+1)

3. The Bachelorette (+1)

4. World of Dance (-3)

5. Survivor (re-entry)

6. Top Gear (=)

7. America's Funniest Home Videos (=)

8. Keeping Up with the Kardashians (-3)

9. Teen Mom (-1)

10. America's Got Talent (-1)