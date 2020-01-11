Social Climbers Charts: Ricky Gervais Goes No. 1 With Golden Globes Gig

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

The 2020 Golden Globe Awards spur multiple gains on The Hollywood Reporter's Social Climbers charts, most of all for the night's host, Ricky Gervais, who vaults to No. 1 on the Top Actors tally dated Jan. 15.

THR's Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities' social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Jan. 7.

Gervais caused quite a stir in his fifth Golden Globes hosting gig on Jan. 5, particularly with his opening comments, which some took as a dressing down of Hollywood elites, garnering meme-able reactions from the assembled crowd on the television broadcast.

That buzz translated to social media engagement, garnering him his first Top Actors No. 1 rank since July 2018. He also shoots to No. 1 on Top Comedians, his fourth total frame in the lead and first since August 2019. Gervais was mentioned 384,000 times on Twitter, up 989%.

The rest of Top Actors' top 10 includes personalities in attendance at the Golden Globes, including Jennifer Lopez, who jumps 7-3, and Priyanka Chopra (2-5).Jennifer Aniston, who also attended the ceremony, ranks at No. 6 thanks in part to the most-engaged-with upload by an actor in the Jan. 1-7 tracking week, an Instagram post showing off her dress for the occasion.

Ellen DeGeneres, who was honored during the broadcast with the Carol Burnett Award for lifetime achievement in television, rules Top TV Personalities for a 48th week, garnering a 97% boost in overall social media engagement.

Top Scripted sees a 9-1 jump for Riverdale, which returns to No. 1 for a 19th week in all. The leap coincides with the Jan. 7 announcement that the CW renewed the series for a fifth season.

The show is joined in the top five by Brooklyn Nine-Nine at No. 5. The sitcom announced its seventh-season return on social media on Jan. 7, with a pair of episodes set to air on Feb. 6. The series last aired in May 2019, at the conclusion of its first season on NBC after five on FOX.

Meanwhile, in its 42nd week on Top News/Talk/Variety, Today leads for the first time, with a 65% boost in overall social engagement. Its top posts of the tracking week introduced Today meteorologist Dylan Dreyer's newborn child, Oliver, on Jan. 3.

See the six Social Climbers charts below, and for the full 25-position Top Actors tally, pick up the THR issue dated Jan. 15.

Top Actors

1. Ricky Gervais (+23)

2. Dwayne Johnson (-1)

3. Jennifer Lopez (+4)

4. Millie Bobby Brown (=)

5. Priyanka Chopra (-3)

6. Jennifer Aniston (+4)

7. Camila Mendes (re-entry)

8. Lily Collins (+9)

9. Salma Hayek (re-entry)

10. Reese Witherspoon (re-entry)

Top Comedians

1. Ricky Gervais (+7)

2. Kevin Hart (-1)

3. Lil' Duval (+1)

4. Colleen Ballinger (-2)

5. HaHa Davis (+5)

6. Desi Banks (-3)

7. Chris D'Elia (=)

8. Kathy Griffin (re-entry)

9. Joe Rogan (-4)

10. Rickey Smiley (-4)

Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Mike Huckabee (+3)

3. Martha Stewart (re-entry)

4. Ryan Seacrest (+5)

5. Steve Harvey (-3)

6. Gordon Ramsay (-3)

7. Jake Tapper (=)

8. Antoni Porowski (re-entry)

9. Sandra Lee (-3)

10. Anthony Adams (re-entry)

Top Scripted

1. Riverdale (+8)

2. SpongeBob SquarePants (-1)

3. Doctor Who (+4)

4. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (re-entry)

5. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (re-entry)

6. Outlander (debut)

7. Peaky Blinders (re-entry)

8. South Park (-5)

9. Peppa Pig (-7)

10. Grey's Anatomy (-6)

Top News/Talk/Variety

1. Today (+1)

2. Entertainment Tonight (+4)

3. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (-2)

4. Good Morning America (=)

5. Un Nuevo Dia (-2)

6. Despierta America (+3)

7. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (+1)

8. Fox & Friends (re-entry)

9. ABC World News Tonight (re-entry)

10. CBS This Morning (re-entry)

Top Unscripted

1. The Bachelor (+3)

2. Wild 'N Out (-1)

3. America's Got Talent (+3)

4. America's Funniest Home Videos (-2)

5. Live PD (re-entry)

6. The Voice (-1)

7. Jersey Shore (re-entry)

8. Top Gear (=)

9. Love & Hip-Hop (-6)

10. Dancing with the Stars (re-entry)