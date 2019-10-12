Social Climbers Charts: ‘Riverdale’ & ‘Saturday Night Live’ Crown TV Tallies, Ellen DeGeneres Holds TV Personalities Lead Amid Bush Controversy

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Riverdale returns to the summit of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Scripted chart dated Oct. 16 amid the premiere of its fourth season.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Oct. 8.

Despite the latest Social Climbers tracking week (Oct. 2-8) occurring prior to Riverdale’s fourth season premiere on Oct. 9, the show returns to No. 1 on the strength of a 131% boost in overall social media engagement. Many of the CW series’ social media posts were posters and teasers for the new season, the show’s first without Luke Perry, who died in March.

Saturday Night Live also leaps on the Social Climbers charts, moving 2-1 on the Top News/Talk/Variety tally to claim its fifth week at No. 1 and first since May. In the latest tracking week, the NBC sketch comedy show aired its second episode of its 45th season, this time with host Phoebe Waller-Bridge and musical guest Taylor Swift.

While Dwayne Johnson again rules Top Actors (leading for a 57th total week), the chart sees Noah Schnapp jump 7-2, while Tyler Perry re-enters the ranking at No. 3. Schnapp’s rise coincides with an Oct. 3 Instagram upload wishing his younger sister Chloe a happy birthday; the post garnered 2.8 million favorites. Perry, meanwhile, returns after the director/actor held a gala grand opening of the 330-acre Tyler Perry Studios on Oct. 5 in Atlanta, with many of his top posts (accruing 2.7 million Instagram favorites from them in all) referencing the event. Perry was also recently awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Top Comedians shows a return to No. 1 for Joe Rogan – his third week atop the list overall – while Egyptian comic Bassem Youssef debuts at No. 9 due to sizable boosts in all Facebook metrics (including 940% in post likes), his top post a selfie at the GQ Middle East Men of the Year Awards (which he hosted) with Mohamed Saleh, who won the evening’s top prize.

Ellen DeGeneres again leads Top TV Personalities, but the Ellen host was up 41% in overall engagement thanks mostly to an Oct. 8 upload referencing footage of the TV host/comedian with former President George W. Bush at an NFL game the previous weekend for which she was criticized due to Bush’s difference in politics. “Yes, that was me at the Cowboys game with George W. Bush over the weekend,” she wrote. “Here’s the whole story.” The accompanying video, taken from her show, garnered 3.2 million favorites on Instagram as well as national media attention.

See the six Social Climbers charts below, and for the full 25-position Top Actors ranking, pick up the THR issue dated Oct. 16.

Top Actors

1. Dwayne Johnson (=)

2. Noah Schnapp (+5)

3. Tyler Perry (re-entry)

4. Priyanka Chopra (-1)

5. George Takei (+4)

6. Jennifer Lopez (-2)

7. Sabrina Carpenter (re-entry)

8. Lily Collins (+9)

9. Chris Evans (re-entry)

10. Madelaine Petsch (re-entry)

Top Comedians

1. Joe Rogan (+7)

2. Desi Banks (+1)

3. DL Hughley (-1)

4. Lil' Duval (-3)

5. Colleen Ballinger (=)

6. HaHa Davis (-2)

7. Tommy Chong (+2)

8. Rickey Smiley (re-entry)

9. Bassem Youssef (debut)

10. Jess Hilarious (-4)

Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Chris Hayes (+1)

3. Jonathan Van Ness (-1)

4. Jake Tapper (+1)

5. Mike Huckabee (-1)

6. Jimmy Fallon (=)

7. Antoni Porowski (re-entry)

8. George Stephanopoulos (re-entry)

9. Sandra Lee (debut)

10. Steve Harvey (re-entry)

Top Scripted

1. Riverdale (+2)

2. Stranger Things (-1)

3. The Walking Dead (+1)

4. Grey's Anatomy (-2)

5. SpongeBob SquarePants (=)

6. Supernatural (+1)

7. Rick and Morty (re-entry)

8. South Park (re-entry)

9. Peaky Blinders (re-entry)

10. Big Mouth (debut)

Top News/Talk/Variety

1. Saturday Night Live (+1)

2. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (-1)

3. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (+1)

4. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (-1)

5. Today (+1)

6. Entertainment Tonight (-1)

7. Good Morning America (+1)

8. Un Nuevo Dia (+1)

9. The View (re-entry)

10. The Rachel Maddow Show (re-entry)

Top Unscripted

1. Wild 'N Out (=)

2. The Voice (=)

3. Dancing with the Stars (+2)

4. America's Funniest Home Videos (+2)

5. The Masked Singer (-2)

6. America's Got Talent (+1)

7. Queer Eye (re-entry)

8. Keeping Up with the Kardashians (re-entry)

9. The Grand Tour (re-entry)

10. Top Gear (-2)