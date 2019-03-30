Social Climbers Charts: 'Riverdale' Snags First Scripted TV No. 1, Dwayne Johnson Rules Top Actors

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.

Riverdale leads The Hollywood Reporter's first-ever social media ranking of scripted TV shows, ruling the Top Scripted TV tally dated April 3.

THR's Social Climbers charts rank the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended March 26.

In all, THR debuts three charts that rank TV shows for the April 3-dated rundowns: Top Scripted TV, Top News/Talk/Variety TV and Top Unscripted TV. These are in addition to the existing Top Actors, Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities tallies.

Riverdale reigns on the initial Top Scripted TV list over Pretty Little Liars and Grey's Anatomy, at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, while The Daily Show with Trevor Noah crowns the Top News/Talk/Variety TV ranking and American Idol leads Top Unscripted TV.

Riverdale's rule should come as little surprise to those with even a passing knowledge of the show; on March 20, the CW series aired its second musical episode, this time centering around the 1989film Heathers. The series earned 6.5 million Instagram favorites, largely surrounding posts about the episode, plus 227,000 Twitter likes and 65,000 Facebook post likes.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson leads Top Actors for a second week in a row, while Kevin Hart returns to No. 1 on Top Comedians and Ellen DeGeneres holds the top spot on Top TV Personalities.

Johnson's Top Actors reign is thanks in large part to his viral Instagram videos of a high school baseball team's bus driving past his truck and noticing him inside; in all, he ended up with the top three posts by an actor in the tracking week. Additionally, Jordan Peele enters Top Actors at No. 10, his first week in the list's top 10, following the premiere of his new movie Us, which he directed, wrote and co-produced.

See each ranking below.

Top Actors

10. Jordan Peele

9. Robert Downey Jr.

8. Jada Pinkett Smith

7. Ricky Gervais

6. George Takei

5. Will Smith

4. Kevin Hart

3. Jennifer Lopez

2. Priyanka Chopra

1. Dwayne Johnson

Top Comedians

10. Colleen Ballinger

9. Rickey Smiley

8. Trevor Noah

7. Desi Banks

6. DL Hughley

5. Tommy Chong

4. Ricky Gervais

3. Joe Rogan

2. Jess Hilarious

1. Kevin Hart

Top TV Personalities

10. Chris Hayes

9. Trevor Noah

8. Karamo Brown

7. Jake Tapper

6. Andy Cohen

5. Jimmy Fallon

4. Antoni Porowski

3. Jonathan Van Ness

2. Mike Huckabee

1. Ellen DeGeneres

Top Scripted TV

10. Jane the Virgin

9. The Flash

8. Supernatural

7. This Is Us

6. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

5. The Walking Dead

4. Game of Thrones

3. Grey's Anatomy

2. Pretty Little Liars

1. Riverdale

Top News/Talk/Variety TV

10. Jimmy Kimmel Live!

9. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

8. NBC Nightly News

7. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

6. ABC World News Tonight

5. The View

4. Good Morning America

3. The Late Late Show with James Corden

2. Today

1. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Top Unscripted TV

10. The Great British Bake Off

9. Keeping Up with the Kardashians

8. Top Gear

7. America's Funniest Home Videos

6. Love & Hip-Hop

5. The Grand Tour

4. World of Dance

3. The Voice

2. Queer Eye

1. American Idol