Social Climbers Charts: Robert Downey Jr. Blasts Onto Top Actors With 'Dolittle' Trailer

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Robert Downey Jr. and Ian Somerhalder vault to the top five of The Hollywood Reporter's Top Actors chart, the latter doing so for the first time, while Dwayne Johnson reigns over the Dec. 18-dated list.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Dec. 10.

Downey's back at No. 2 for the first time since May amid promo for his upcoming starring role in the reboot of the Dr. Dolittle franchise; the new film, Dolittle, is scheduled for a Jan. 17, 2020, release. Downey's overall social engagement was up 1,997%, led by 349,000 Twitter mentions, up from 35,000 in the previous tracking frame.

Somerhalder, meanwhile, reaches a new peak on Top Actors, previously achieved via his No. 11 rank in January 2018. He celebrated the release of Netflix sci-fi/horror series V Wars, in which he stars, on Dec. 5, posting multiple times to promote the show's release.

Meanwhile, while Top Scripted sees a Riverdale No. 1 for a 13th week in all, two shows debut: Arrow and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, at Nos. 5 and 6, respectively.

See the six Social Climbers charts for Dec. 18, 2019, below.

Top Actors

1. Dwayne Johnson (=)

2. Robert Downey Jr. (re-entry)

3. Millie Bobby Brown (-1)

4. Ian Somerhalder (+8)

5. Dove Cameron (=)

6. Jennifer Lopez (-3)

7. Kevin Hart (+2)

8. Priyanka Chopra (-4)

9. Cole Sprouse (+11)

10. Kiernan Shipka (+15)

Top Comedians

1. Kevin Hart (=)

2. Lil' Duval (=)

3. Desi Banks (=)

4. Joe Rogan (=)

5. HaHa Davis (=)

6. Colleen Ballinger (+2)

7. Jess Hilarious (re-entry)

8. Rickey Smiley (+1)

9. Tommy Chong (-3)

10. Ricky Gervais (=)

Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Jimmy Fallon (+1)

3. Mike Huckabee (+2)

4. Steve Harvey (=)

5. Jake Tapper (re-entry)

6. Jonathan Van Ness (-4)

7. Antoni Porowski (-2)

8. Chris Hayes (re-entry)

9. Anthony Adams (re-entry)

10. Lawrence O'Donnell (re-entry)

Top Scripted

1. Riverdale (=)

2. The Flash (+4)

3. Rick and Morty (=)

4. SpongeBob SquarePants (=)

5. Arrow (debut)

6. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (debut)

7. Sesame Street (re-entry)

8. Si Senos Si Hay Paraiso (+1)

9. Supergirl (re-entry)

10. Vikings (-3)

Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (+6)

2. Today (=)

3. Saturday Night Live (+2)

4. Entertainment Tonight (-3)

5. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (+4)

6. Jimmy Kimmel Live! (+4)

7. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (-4)

8. The Late Late Show with James Corden (re-entry)

9. Good Morning America (-3)

10. Un Nuevo Dia (-6)

Top Unscripted

1. The Voice (+1)

2. Wild 'N Out (-1)

3. America's Funniest Home Videos (=)

4. The Masked Singer (re-entry)

5. The Grand Tour (+2)

6. Love & Hip-Hop (+3)

7. Live PD (-1)

8. Keeping Up with the Kardashians (re-entry)

9. Impractical Jokers (+1)

10. Top Gear (-5)