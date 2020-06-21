Social Climbers Charts: Ron Perlman’s Ted Cruz Twitter Spat Puts Him No. 3 on Top Actors

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Ice Cube reigns on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart for the third week in a row, followed by Dwayne Johnson and Ron Perlman on the ranking dated June 24.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVP (formerly MVPindex). The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended June 16.

Rapper/actor Ice Cube remains at No. 1 for a third week despite a meager 1% drop in overall social engagement in the June 10-16 tracking week. Despite drops in multiple Twitter metrics, he was up across the board on Facebook and in most Instagram metrics, led by 5.4 million Instagram favorites, according to MVP.

Ice Cube’s top post of the week? A June 13 tweet quote-tweeting surveillance footage of looters in a Florida Walmart that, the CBS News tweet reported, totaled $100,000 in damages. “No arrest and I’ll cover the $100k,” he wrote. “Deal?”

No arrest and I’ll cover the $100k. Deal? https://t.co/UCo3InOTKs — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 13, 2020

Also in Top Actors’ top three, Ron Perlman leaps to No. 3, marking his first time in the top 10, let alone the top five, after previously peaking at No. 11 in July 2018. Perlman’s public social media spat with Ted Cruz, which culminated in the actor challenging the politician to a wrestling match and pledging a $50,000 donation to Black Lives Matter if Cruz accepted. The Hellboy actor’s tweets were liked 2 million times in the latest tracking week.

Kevin Hart vaults back to No. 1 on Top Comedians, while Ellen DeGeneres retains her hold on the No. 1 spot on Top TV Personalities. The latter chart also sees the debut of Queer Eye’s Tan France at No. 5. The last of the five Queer Eye stars to debut on the ranking, his 378% bump in overall social engagement follows his June 9 announcement that he had become a U.S. citizen, something he’d “been working towards for literally 20 years.”

On the TV show-based charts, Peaky Blinders reigns for a second week on Top Scripted, while The Daily Show with Trevor Noah rules Top News/Talk/Variety and Top Unscripted features a No. 1 for America’s Got Talent.

See the six Social Climbers charts below, and for the full 25-position Top Actors list, pick up the THR issue dated June 24.

Top Actors

1. Ice Cube (=)

2. Dwayne Johnson (+11)

3. Ron Perlman (re-entry)

4. George Takei (+1)

5. Priyanka Chopra Jonas (re-entry)

6. Millie Bobby Brown (+13)

7. John Boyega (+3)

8. Kevin Hart (+10)

9. Anupam Kher (re-entry)

10. Emma Watson (-8)



Top Comedians

1. Kevin Hart (+3)

2. DL Hughley (-1)

3. Lil' Duval (+2)

4. Joe Rogan (-2)

5. Desi Banks (re-entry)

6. Travon Free (debut)

7. Ricky Gervais (re-entry)

8. Colleen Ballinger (-1)

9. Kountry Wayne (re-entry)

10. HaHa Davis (re-entry)

Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Mike Huckabee (+2)

3. Jake Tapper (-1)

4. Gordon Ramsay (-1)

5. Tan France (debut)

6. Steve Harvey (-1)

7. Andy Cohen (re-entry)

8. Chelsea Handler (re-entry)

9. Chris Hayes (-2)

10. Bill Maher (re-entry)

Top Scripted

1. Peaky Blinders (+5)

2. SpongeBob SquarePants (+1)

3. Rick and Morty (re-entry)

4. Sesame Street (-3)

5. The 100 (+2)

6. 13 Reasons Why (-1)

7. Doctor Who (-3)

8. Peppa Pig (-6)

9. Cable Girls (re-entry)

10. Agents of SHIELD (re-entry)

Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (=)

2. The Rachel Maddow Show (+1)

3. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (-1)

4. Today (=)

5. Entertainment Tonight (+1)

6. Tucker Carlson Tonight (re-entry)

7. Fox & Friends (+3)

8. Vice (+1)

9. The Late Late Show with James Corden (re-entry)

10. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (re-entry)

Top Unscripted

1. America's Got Talent (=)

2. America's Funniest Home Videos (=)

3. RuPaul's Drag Race (=)

4. World of Dance (+2)

5. Live PD (+2)

6. The Bachelorette (re-entry)

7. Queer Eye (-2)

8. Total Bellas (re-entry)

9. The Incredible Dr. Pol (re-entry)

10. Caso Cerrado (-1)