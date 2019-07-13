Social Climbers Charts: ‘Stranger Things’ Actors Swarm Top Actors, Show Rules Top Scripted

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

For the third time in four weeks, Priyanka Chopra reigns on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart, rising 2-1 on the July 19-dated list, while a slew of Stranger Things actors vault into the top 10.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended July 8.

Chopra crowns the chart for a 12th nonconsecutive week, taking over the No. 1 spot from Dwayne Johnson, who falls 1-6. She leads with the biggest social media post by an actor in the July 2-8 tracking week: a July 7 Instagram upload from vacation that, according to the caption, was snapped by her husband, Nick Jonas. The photo grabbed just under 3 million favorites.

Directly below Chopra, Bette Midler blasts to No. 2. Midler’s July 4 tweet blasting President Donald Trump’s Revolutionary War/airport speech flub – “Who in God's name is writing this crap for this washed-up psycho??” – earned 156,000 likes, 34,000 retweets and snagged her a new high on Top Actors, eclipsing her No. 5 peak from mid-June.

Meanwhile, three Stranger Things actors reach the top 10 of Top Actors amid the Netflix series’ season three premiere, thanks to posts about the show’s newest iteration. Gaten Matarazzo leads the way (No. 3), followed by Caleb McLaughlin (No. 5) and David Harbour (No. 7).

Top Comedians sees Kevin Hart remain atop the list, followed by Adam Sandler. Sandler, who also moves into the top 10 of Top Actors, leaps back onto both charts due to a July 7 tweet commemorating actor Cameron Boyce, who died July 6 at 20 (Sandler and Boyce appeared together in 2010’s Grown-Ups and its 2013 sequel, playing father and son).

“Too young,” he wrote. “Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around.”

On Top TV Personalities, Ellen DeGeneres rules for a 23rd straight week, leading Gordon Ramsay, who shoots 7-2. After exchanging niceties on Twitter following the release of Lil Nas X’s “Panini,” Ramsay and the rapper met up to make paninis, the chef/TV star posting a video of the encounter to YouTube on July 7. The clip amassed over 6 million views in its first three days.

The show-based charts find Stranger Things debuting atop Top Scripted due to its aforementioned season premiere. The third season premiere of the Netflix series premiered July 4; the show’s Instagram account eared 22.6 million post favorites.

Entertainment Tonight reigns on Top News/Talk/Variety, unseating a multi-week run at No. 1 by The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, while Wild ‘N Out unseats America’s Got Talent at No. 1 on Top Unscripted.

See the six Social Climbers charts below, and for the full 25-position Top Actors list, pick up the THR issue dated July 19.

Top Actors

1. Priyanka Chopra (+1)

2. Bette Midler (+23)

3. Gaten Matarazzo (re-entry)

4. Kevin Hart (=)

5. Caleb McLaughlin (+10)

6. Dwayne Johnson (-5)

7. David Harbour (re-entry)

8. Adam Sandler (re-entry)

9. Zendaya (re-entry)

10. Jennifer Lopez (-4)



Top Comedians

1. Kevin Hart (=)

2. Adam Sandler (re-entry)

3. HaHa Davis (debut)

4. Desi Banks (-1)

5. Ricky Gervais (-3)

6. DL Hughley (-2)

7. Rickey Smiley (-2)

8. Colleen Ballinger (re-entry)

9. Michael Blackson (+1)

10. Cheech Marin (-3)



Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Gordon Ramsay (+5)

3. Anthony Adams (+6)

4. Jonathan Van Ness (-1)

5. Tamera Mowry (re-entry)

6. Jake Tapper (=)

7. Guy Fieri (debut)

8. Mike Huckabee (-4)

9. Richard Rawlings (debut)

10. Bill Maher (re-entry)



Top Scripted

1. Stranger Things (debut)

2. SpongeBob SquarePants (debut)

3. Grey's Anatomy (+4)

4. Riverdale (-3)

5. Pretty Little Liars (-2)

6. Rick and Morty (re-entry)

7. Fear the Walking Dead (re-entry)

8. Suits (-3)

9. The Walking Dead (=)

10. LA's Finest (debut)



Top News/Talk/Variety

1. Entertainment Tonight (debut)

2. Today (+1)

3. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (-1)

4. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (-3)

5. Fox & Friends (debut)

6. CBS News Sunday Morning (debut)

7. Good Morning America (-3)

8. El Gordo y la Flaca (debut)

9. Despierta America (debut)

10. Un Nuevo Dia (debut)



Top Unscripted

1. Wild 'N Out (debut)

2. America's Got Talent (-1)

3. The Bachelorette (-1)

4. Top Gear (+1)

5. Big Brother (+1)

6. America's Funniest Home Videos (-2)

7. Chrisley Knows Best (+2)

8. Keeping Up with the Kardashians (-5)

9. Live PD (-2)

10. T.I. & Tiny (re-entry)