Social Climbers Charts: ‘Stranger Things’ Cast Sees Top Actors Gains Amid Show’s Fourth Anniversary

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Stranger Things co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp celebrated the show’s fourth anniversary with social media posts that spurred gains on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart, part of its Social Climbers chart catalog, toward the tallies dated July 31.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVP. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended July 21.

On July 15, Brown, Schnapp and their co-stars celebrated the fourth anniversary of the first season of the star-making Netflix series, which first aired on that date in 2016.

“Love you all [so much],” Brown wrote in a post with 3.8 million likes, one of the most-favorited by an actor in the tracking week, helping her to rise 7-5 on the latest Top Actors list.

Added Schnapp, who re-enters at No. 9: “Happy four-year anniversary to my favorite show and favorite group of people in the whole world.”

Dwayne Johnson leads Top Actors, meanwhile, ranking atop the chart for an 83rd week. Johnson earned 9.5 million Instagram favorites in the tracking week, paced by a July 17 post with his daughters in their home pool that was the most-engaged-with upload by an actor from July 15-21 with 6.7 million likes.

On Top Comedians, Kevin Hart returns to No. 1 for a 115th week, and after two weeks at No. 2 on Top TV Personalities, Ellen DeGeneres returns to her perch there for a 73rd week. She saw a jump of 229% in overall engagement due to July 16 posts announcing the death of dog Wolf. “He brought us so much love and joy,” she wrote. “I hope we did the same for him.”

The TV show-based lists find SpongeBob SquarePants back at No. 1 on Top Scripted, followed by a lead for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Top News/Talk/Variety and a 4-1 rise for RuPaul’s Drag Race on Top Unscripted.

See the six Social Climbers charts below, and for the full 25-position Top Actors list, pick up the THR issue dated July 31.

Top Actors

1. Dwayne Johnson (=)

2. Jennifer Lopez (+3)

3. Will Smith (-1)

4. Lili Reinhart (re-entry)

5. Millie Bobby Brown (+2)

6. Kevin Hart (-2)

7. George Takei (-4)

8. Chris Hemsworth (re-entry)

9. Noah Schnapp (re-entry)

10. Dove Cameron (-4)

Top Comedians

1. Kevin Hart (+1)

2. Lil' Duval (+2)

3. DL Hughley (=)

4. Joe Rogan (+2)

5. Gabriel Iglesias (re-entry)

6. Desi Banks (-1)

7. Karlous Miller (re-entry)

8. Mike Epps (-1)

9. Jess Hilarious (re-entry)

10. Rickey Smiley (-9)

Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (+1)

2. Chelsea Handler (re-entry)

3. Mike Huckabee (-2)

4. Jake Tapper (+4)

5. Gordon Ramsay (-2)

6. Ree Drummond (=)

7. Tamera Mowry (-3)

8. Chris Hayes (-3)

9. Antoni Porowski (re-entry)

10. Steve Harvey (re-entry)

Top Scripted

1. SpongeBob SquarePants (+1)

2. Peaky Blinders (+1)

3. The Umbrella Academy (-2)

4. LA's Finest (re-entry)

5. Supernatural (re-entry)

6. The 100 (=)

7. Sesame Street (re-entry)

8. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (-3)

9. Rick and Morty (=)

10. 13 Reasons Why (-3)

Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (=)

2. The Rachel Maddow Show (+1)

3. Fox & Friends (+1)

4. Today (+1)

5. Entertainment Tonight (-3)

6. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (re-entry)

7. Un Nuevo Dia (+2)

8. Good Morning America (=)

9. Tosh.0 (debut)

10. The View (re-entry)

Top Unscripted

1. RuPaul's Drag Race (+3)

2. America's Got Talent (=)

3. Dancing with the Stars (re-entry)

4. America's Funniest Home Videos (-1)

5. Queer Eye (+3)

6. World of Dance (+1)

7. Wild 'N Out (-6)

8. Chrisley Knows Best (-3)

9. The Challenge (re-entry)

10. Love & Hip-Hop (-1)