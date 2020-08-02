Social Climbers Charts: ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Retakes Top Scripted Lead, Kathie Lee Gifford Debuts With Regis Philbin Remembrance

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Dwayne Johnson and Jennifer Lopez go 1-2 for a second straight week on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart, part of the Social Climbers chart catalog, while The Umbrella Academy vaults back to No. 1 on the Top Scripted ranking dated Aug. 5.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVP. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended July 28.

The Umbrella Academy ascends 3-1 on Top Scripted amid its second season premiere on July 31. The Netflix superhero series scored a 62 percent boost in overall social engagement in the tracking week running July 22-28.

After initially unveiling the trailer for the latest season July 8, the show’s social handles have been promoting the series with a variety of posters and sneak peeks, led in the latest tracking week by a still of the character Pogo on July 27; on Instagram, the upload garnered 325,000 favorites.

Elsewhere on the TV-based Social Climbers charts, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah reigns for a 46th week on Top News/Talk/Variety, holding off a surge by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which shoots 6-2. Top Unscripted finds RuPaul’s Drag Race at No. 1, gaining 39 percent in overall engagement while leading for a second straight week.

The Top Actors chart finds Dwayne Johnson at No. 1 for an 84th week, bettering his ratio of weeks at No. 1 to weeks on the ranking as a whole; with 153 total frames on the list since it began in June 2017, Johnson has ruled the tally 55 percent of the time he appears. Johnson boasts the top post by an actor in the July 22-28 tracking week on social media: a July 26 Instagram upload from the gym, which has snagged 5.1 million favorites. “Barefoot and bone tired,” he wrote. “Must be leg day.”

Lopez follows at No. 2 with posts made leading up to, during and following her 51st birthday on July 24, scoring a 17 percent gain in overall engagement. Madison Bailey additionally makes her first appearance in Top Actors’ top five with 6.7 million Instagram favorites on the week, one of her top posts announcing the second season of Netflix’s Outer Banks, on which she stars.

Joe Rogan launches back to No. 1 on Top Comedians, and Mike Huckabee does the same on Top TV Personalities. The latter chart also sees the debut of Kathie Lee Gifford at No. 9; Regis Philbin’s former Live with Regis and Kathie Lee co-host remembered her late partner in multiple social media posts July 25, led by her 181,000-favorite tweet writing, “There will never be another.” Philbin died the day before aged 88.

See the six Social Climbers charts below, and for the full 25-position Top Actors list, pick up the THR issue dated Aug. 5.

Top Actors

1. Dwayne Johnson (=)

2. Jennifer Lopez (=)

3. Dove Cameron (+7)

4. Nina Dobrev (+12)

5. Madison Bailey (+18)

6. George Takei (+1)

7. Millie Bobby Brown (-2)

8. Arnold Schwarzenegger (re-entry)

9. Brie Larson (+8)

10. Marlon Wayans (re-entry)

Top Comedians

1. Joe Rogan (+3)

2. Lil' Duval (=)

3. DL Hughley (=)

4. Kevin Hart (-3)

5. Marlon Wayans (re-entry)

6. Colleen Ballinger (+7)

7. Gabriel Iglesias (-2)

8. Martin Lawrence (re-entry)

9. Ricky Gervais (re-entry)

10. Mike Epps (-2)

Top TV Personalities

1. Mike Huckabee (+2)

2. Ellen DeGeneres (-1)

3. Jake Tapper (+1)

4. Gordon Ramsay (+1)

5. Mike Rowe (re-entry)

6. James Corden (re-entry)

7. Martha Stewart (re-entry)

8. Ree Drummond (-2)

9. Kathie Lee Gifford (debut)

10. Tamera Mowry (-3)

Top Scripted

1. The Umbrella Academy (+2)

2. SpongeBob SquarePants (-1)

3. Peaky Blinders (-1)

4. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (+4)

5. Agents of SHIELD (re-entry)

6. Rick and Morty (+3)

7. Sesame Street (=)

8. Better Call Saul (re-entry)

9. The Walking Dead (re-entry)

10. Lucifer (re-entry)

Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (=)

2. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (+4)

3. The Rachel Maddow Show (-1)

4. Fox & Friends (-1)

5. Entertainment Tonight (=)

6. Today (-2)

7. The View (+3)

8. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (re-entry)

9. The Late Late Show with James Corden (re-entry)

10. Good Morning America (-2)

Top Unscripted

1. RuPaul's Drag Race (=)

2. America's Funniest Home Videos (+2)

3. World of Dance (+3)

4. Big Brother (re-entry)

5. America's Got Talent (-3)

6. Chrisley Knows Best (+2)

7. Lip Sync Battle (re-entry)

8. The Incredible Dr. Pol (re-entry)

9. Caso Cerrado (re-entry)

10. Love & Hip-Hop (=)