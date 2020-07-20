Social Media Creator Flight Signs With UTA

The influencer, musician and e-sports athlete has 6.3 million YouTube subscribers.

Multi-hyphenate creator Flight, real name Kimani White, has signed with UTA for representation in all areas.

Known for his basketball reaction videos, Flight has made a name for himself on YouTube, where he has 6.3 million subscribers across two channels.

In June, he launched a campaign called Month of Flight, during which his fanbase grew considerably. Among the projects he released during the month of June was a basketball competition video that trended on YouTube and a three-hour Twitch livestream of himself playing NBA 2K, which garnered 77,000 concurrent views. Per UTA, he is now the most-followed Black creator on the Amazon-owned gaming platform with 774,000 followers.

Flight is also a songwriter and rapper. The video for April single "Disingenuous" has nearly 6.5 million views on YouTube.

"Flight has tapped into the cultural zeitgeist with his innovative sense of humor at the intersection of sports, music and digital content," said UTA co-head of digital talent Greg Goodfried. "The Month of Flight was a global phenomenon, and we are looking forward to finding opportunities for him to further grow his massive fanbase."

Added Flight, "This is only the beginning and we are only taking W's from here on out."

UTA's work with Flight will include helping him expand his digital content and explore broadcasting opportunities. Flight continues to be managed by Eric O'Connor, Dimitri Hurt and Luis Arellano of MPM Partners. O'Connor and Hurt also represent Flight as his lawyers.