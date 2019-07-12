Social Media Personality and Actor Ray Diaz Arrested for Sexual Assault

The LAPD was alerted to the situation when a clip that detailed some of the abuse surfaced on social media.

Following a series of social media posts that appeared on Thursday concerning alleged physical and sexual abuse by internet personality and actor Ray Diaz, an investigation by Los Angeles Police from the Robbery-Homicide Division has resulted in an arrest for sexual assault.

The LAPD tweeted an update to their investigation into Diaz's alleged "physical abuse and sexual relations with a minor," on Friday night, noting that the 33-year-old internet personality has been arrested in San Diego with bail set at $500,000.

According to law enforcement, the crime involves the verbal and physical abuse of an underage girl. The LAPD was alerted to the situation after a clip that detailed some of the verbal abuse was posted on social media.

After the arrest, LAPD chief Michel Moore thanked the Robbery-Homicide division for pursuing the case "relentlessly." He added, "Their work brings a small measure of justice."

Diaz, who refers to himself on social media as an entrepreneur and a creator, has over 118, 000 followers on Twitter and over 3 million on Instagram. His acting credits include Hulu series East Lost High and recent indie feature, Paint It Red.

After a thorough investigation, LAPD Detectives from the elite Robbery-Homicide Division Special Assault Section arrested 33 yr old social media personality "Ray Diaz” for sexual assault in San Diego, CA, w/ the assistance of San Diego PD. Raymundo Diaz bail is set at $500,000.00 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 13, 2019

The LAPD is aware of several social media posts related to a social media personality, alleging physical abuse and sexual relations with a minor. We take these allegations seriously. Currently, the Department has directed a group of investigators to look into these allegations. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 12, 2019