SocialGathering: Beyonce's Latest Insta Looks; Fan Calls Zac Efron a Panini

And Halle Berry is the latest must-follow fitness influencer.

Can't keep up with what's been going on in the social media world? Fret not. Here, a gathering of what the stars have been up to this week on social media.

After an exhaustive investigation by news outlets and the #Beyhive, the case of #WhoBitBeyonce still has yet to be solved. Luckily, she's been posting plenty of new looks to Instagram to keep us occupied as she continues to wear the latest from new "It" brands and longtime favorites Tom Ford and Gucci. Her style continues to pivot, keeping fans guessing about what her Coachella style will look like.

In Bey’s last Instagram posts, she’s wearing Temperley London's Starling dress; $1,195. The almond-colored dress is embroidered with sequined flying birds, paired with Delvaux’s Tempete bag in white; $4,400, and Tom Ford black crystal slingback pumps; $1,250.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 22, 2018 at 12:56pm PDT

From Target to Big Sean’s 30th birthday, Bey wore Self Portrait’s asymmetric satin top; $410, as only she could do. She wore Gucci’s suede bomber with fringe; $5,500, on set for her latest music video in Jamaica — the most Coachella-friendly look thus far (the superstar is set to perform at the fest April 14 and 21). Make like Beyonce and grab one of these enviable pieces to add to your spring wardrobe.

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Mar 25, 2018 at 1:37pm PDT

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Mar 23, 2018 at 4:55pm PDT

Zac Efron Looks Like a Panini?

What’s happening with Zac Efron’s facial hair? “Beast mode,” says Efron in his latest Instagram post. A fan observed that his hair bears a striking resemblance to a panini sandwich. Unappetizing, for sure.

zac efron looks like a panini pass it on pic.twitter.com/5JfUCNjxTS — lou (@louisEspacker) March 30, 2018

Halle Berry Is a Fitness Influencer Now

The key to getting Halle Berry’s enviable bod? Meditation and yoga, she says. The 51-year-old star shares her fitness and diet tips on Instagram and in her stories section. In addition to daily yoga and meditation, she eats a Keto diet (with some red wine, for good measure). A Ketogenic diet means loading up on healthy fats like olive oil, avocado and nuts and seeds, while avoiding processed foods, grains and sugar. It's also a low-carb diet, which means your body is burning fat, rather than carbohydrates. To follow Berry’s shockingly doable fitness routine, follow the hashtag #FitnessFridayHB.