#SocialGathering: Chrissy Teigen Responds to Cardi B.'s Threesome Track; Meghan Markle's Grey Hair Ignites Twitter Fire

3:12 PM PDT 4/6/2018 by Sarah Gidick

And service dogs visited the happiest place on earth.

Can't keep up with what's been going on in the social media world? Fret not. Here, a gathering of what stars, artists and brands have been up to this week on social media.

Meghan Markle Twitter Fans Rage

On Thursday, Marie Claire published “Meghan Markle Has a Single Grey Hair,” a complementary post with the intention of creating grey hair positivity. The writer Sally Holmes calls the hair “magnificent” and makes the case that the strand makes her “normal.” There’s no shame in Holmes’ game.

Twitter fans didn’t get the joke, however, calling the story – you guessed it – fake news.

Chrissy Teigen’s Threesome Proposal

In Cardi B’s latest banger, "She Bad," the Bronx native suggests a threesome between herself, Chrissy Teigen and Rihanna.

Clearly Teigen found out about the song over dinner with husband John Legend, as she posted a photo of her tasty meal, cheddar biscuits with lobster bisque. Hopefully, a Cardi B., John Legend and Rihanna track will come out of this. 

Service Dogs Head to Disneyland for Some Fun

Working dogs need a break too. In an effort to improve their furry charges' social skills, trainers from Sacramento-based Canine Companions took them to the “Happiest Place on Earth.” Twitter users are understandably freaking over the cuteness.

Solange Debuts Magnificent Braids

Solange, 31, makes it clear in the song “Don’t Touch My Hair” that her mane is off-limits, but talking about it is ok. Although she's "not interested in entertainment" at the moment; it's clear by looking at her Instagram she's clocking in some serious hours in the salon chair. The singer debuted bleach blonde braids with white beads adorned with tiny shells, strategically covering her breasts. The magic was done by talented hands at Hair by Susie in New York.

 

