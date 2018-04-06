SocialGathering: Chrissy Teigen Responds to Cardi B.'s Threesome Track; Meghan Markle's Grey Hair Ignites Twitter Fire

And service dogs visited the happiest place on earth.

Can't keep up with what's been going on in the social media world? Fret not. Here, a gathering of what stars, artists and brands have been up to this week on social media.

Meghan Markle Twitter Fans Rage

On Thursday, Marie Claire published “Meghan Markle Has a Single Grey Hair,” a complementary post with the intention of creating grey hair positivity. The writer Sally Holmes calls the hair “magnificent” and makes the case that the strand makes her “normal.” There’s no shame in Holmes’ game.

*Clicks on Twitter. Sees that Marie Claire has tweeted about Meghan Markle having ONE GREY HAIR. Closes Twitter again, thinking dark thoughts.* — Jojo Moyes (@jojomoyes) April 5, 2018

Meghan Markle has one grey hair!!! Shock! Horror! National emergency! ....... Big deal. Just leave the girl alone will you? — RickGH2015 (@RickGH2015) April 6, 2018

Twitter fans didn’t get the joke, however, calling the story – you guessed it – fake news.

Chrissy Teigen’s Threesome Proposal

In Cardi B’s latest banger, "She Bad," the Bronx native suggests a threesome between herself, Chrissy Teigen and Rihanna.

Clearly Teigen found out about the song over dinner with husband John Legend, as she posted a photo of her tasty meal, cheddar biscuits with lobster bisque. Hopefully, a Cardi B., John Legend and Rihanna track will come out of this.

Cheddar biscuits and crab bisque. Bisquits! Bad bitches make bisque!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/QtUyBxDbkC — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 6, 2018

Service Dogs Head to Disneyland for Some Fun

Working dogs need a break too. In an effort to improve their furry charges' social skills, trainers from Sacramento-based Canine Companions took them to the “Happiest Place on Earth.” Twitter users are understandably freaking over the cuteness.

I AM GOING TO HAVE A HEART ATTACK OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/gddaoOD4hg — ash (@ashleyquiet) April 5, 2018

Service dogs go on a field trip to Disneyland. pic.twitter.com/hfTMIfIMZK — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 3, 2018

Solange Debuts Magnificent Braids

Solange, 31, makes it clear in the song “Don’t Touch My Hair” that her mane is off-limits, but talking about it is ok. Although she's "not interested in entertainment" at the moment; it's clear by looking at her Instagram she's clocking in some serious hours in the salon chair. The singer debuted bleach blonde braids with white beads adorned with tiny shells, strategically covering her breasts. The magic was done by talented hands at Hair by Susie in New York.