SocialGathering: Watch Beyonce's Coachella Performance Here; Kylie Jenner Is a Cool Mom

Can't keep up with what's been going on in the social media world? Fret not. Here, a gathering of what stars, artists and brands have been up to this week on social media.

Watch Beyonce at Coachella

Can’t make it out to the desert this year? Thankfully, you won’t have to miss Beyonce’s performance, set to reportedly include a hundred backup dancers. Stream Beyonce’s performance live on Coachella's YouTube channel, on Saturday, April 14 at 11:05 p.m. PT. Catch Cardi B., The Weeknd and more on the channel.

Kylie Jenner’s a "Cool Mom"

Pushing a Fendi stroller and matching ensemble, Kylie Jenner is showing fashion influencers how being a “cool mom” is done. Looking at Jenner’s Instagram, she’s clearly interested in bringing back the “best of” the 2000’s. From the Juicy Couture-looking one-piece, the Fendi purse shape and Louis Vuitton's Takashi Murakami Speedy bag, many have tried to forget these dated styles. With no photos of baby Stormi on the feed, all that’s left to ask has Kylie been spending her down-time watching The Simple Life?

Ember Magazine Debuts

Paper Magazine’s Editors and MedMen celebrated their inaugural issue in DTLA Thursday night, among a crowd of influencers and tastemakers. The print magazine is essentially taking on the task of rebranding people that use marijuana products. But it’s really social media that has helped MedMen’s media presence take off – carrying the chic, red bag has become a status symbol, something to style in an Insta shot.

