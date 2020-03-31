'The Society' Actress Olivia Nikkanen Tests Positive for Coronavirus

"This is a scary thing. It's all-consuming," the 21-year-old actress said on Tuesday via Instagram live.

The Society actress Olivia Nikkanen shared a health update on Tuesday after she tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 21-year-old appeared on an Instagram live with her co-star Kathryn Newton and said she had been using her inhaler to help. "I’m feeling better now. I still have some chest tightness. ... This is a scary thing. It's all-consuming," she said, adding, "I’m glad that I’m okay and that my mom is okay."

Nikkanen documented her symptoms and experience on Instagram throughout the month, explaining that on March 13, she came down with body aches, slight chills and a 99.5 degree temperature. On March 14, her fever was 102.4 with "terribly body aches and chills," a stuffy nose and "major fatigue."

The next day she lost her sense of smell and taste and, on March 16, she was tested and had additional symptoms of a slight sore throat, which was gone the next day. The Supergirl actress experienced chest tightness as her fever decreased and was diagnosed on March 19.

She wrote that "for those asking how I have been treating my symptoms," she took Tylenol for her fever and chest pain, drank lots of fluids and got plenty of rest.

"I feel extremely lucky to be able to stay home and fully recover, it is a privilege, though it should be a right. If you are also in that position, please think about the people who are not able to take time off work," Nikkanen wrote. "We are living in an unprecedented time that will no doubt change history forever and no person should be left behind. If I can flatten the curve and protect those at risk, I will do so gladly."

Nikkanen added that she and her mom have been isolating in their apartment for more than two weeks.

Earlier on Tuesday, CNN's Chris Cuomo revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus. It has resulted in more than 160,000 cases in the U.S., according to the CDC.