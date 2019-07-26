'Descendants' Star Sofia Carson to Lead Netflix Dance Movie 'Feel the Beat'

Elissa Down will direct the ensemble feature.

Sofia Carson — one of the stars of Disney Channels' popular Descendants franchise— will lead director Elissa Down's ensemble dance movie Feel the Beat for Netflix.

The film's logline reads: "After failing to find success on Broadway, April (Sofia Carson) returns to her small hometown and is reluctantly recruited to train a misfit group of young dancers for a big competition."

Emmy winner Mia Michaels, who has contributed as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance?, will choreograph.

The massive ensemble includes Wolfgang Novogratz (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser), Donna Lynne Champlin (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Enrico Colantoni (Veronica Mars) and Lidya Jewett (Hidden Figures), along with Eva Hauge, Johanna Colón (Troupe Zero), Sadie Lapidus, Shiloh Nelson (Tomorrowland), Shaylee Mansfield, Justin Allan, Kai Zen, Carina Battrick, Brandon Kyle Goodman (Plus One), Ken Pak, Dennis Andres and Amy Stewart.

Michael Armbruster and Shawn Ku penned the screenplay. Susan Cartsonis will produce for Resonate Entertainment, with Brent Emery, Suzanne Farwell and Aaron Barnett exec producing.

The family film is currently shooting in Toronto.