Sofia Coppola, Bill Murray Reteam for First A24-Apple Feature

Rashida Jones also will star in the father-daughter film 'On the Rocks.'

More than 15 years after working together on the Oscar-winning Lost in Translation, Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray are reteaming for father-daughter feature On the Rocks.

Rashida Jones also will star in the movie that follows a young mother who reconnects with her larger-than-life playboy father on an adventure through New York. On the Rocks will film on location in New York City this spring.

The movie marks the first project under the pact between indie studio A24 and Apple, which was announced in November. The deal, which will see the Moonlight studio producing a slate of multiple films for the will-be streamer, marked the tech giant's first substantial announcement regarding its feature film plans.

It is unclear how the films produced under the pact will be distributed, but A24 handles theatrical distribution for its films.

Coppola, who previously worked with A24 on true-life celebrity burglary feature The Bling Ring, will produce along with Youree Henley.

Murray, who was last seen on screen in a small cameo in 2016's Ghostbusters, has multiple upcoming features, including a sequel to 2009's Zombieland, Wes Anderson's latest, The French Dispatch, and Jim Jarmusch's The Dead Don't Die. He is repped by Ziffren Brittenham.

Jones, who is repped by UTA and Schreck Rose, is headed to Sundance with competition title The Sound of Silence.