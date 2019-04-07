Coachella: Solange Calls Off Performance Due to Production Delays

"She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future," the official Coachella account tweeted.

Solange will no longer be performing at this year's Coachella, the festival announced via social media Sunday night. The announcement cites production delays as the reason she won't be on the lineup.

"Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year's festival. She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future," the official Coachella account tweeted.

At press time, Solange has not commented on the cancelation on her own social media accounts.

Coachella runs over the next two weekends, April 12-14 and April 19-21, in Indio, Calif.

Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande were announced as headliners, while other performers on the bill include Kanye West (who will be performing a special Easter Sunday service) Janelle Monae, Khalid, Zedd, the 1975, Weezer, J Balvin, Billie Eilish and many more.

Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year's festival. She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future. — Coachella (@coachella) April 8, 2019

This story first appeared on Billboard.