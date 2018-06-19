'Sollers Point' Takes Champs-Elysees Film Festival Jury Prize

Matt Porterfield's fourth feature won the fest's jury prize, while Yen Tan's '1985' nabbed the audience and student jury awards.

The 7th annual Champs-Elysees Film Festival on Tuesday closed in Paris with an awards ceremony followed by the French premiere of Damsel, the Zellner brothers’ darkly comic Western starring Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska.

Matt Porterfield’s Baltimore-set drama Sollers Point, which stars McCaul Lombardi, Jim Belushi and Zazie Beetz, received the top jury prize for an American independent feature. The film was released in the U.S. last month by Oscilloscope Laboratories.

The audience award for a U.S. feature went to Yen Tan’s debut 1985, a drama about a young gay man returning to his conservative Texas town. The film also nabbed the student jury prize, with a special mention for Josephine Decker’s Madeline’s Madeline.

On the French side, Guillaume Brac’s July Tales (Contes de juillet) shared the top prize with Samuel Bigiaoui’s documentary 68, mon pere et les clous. Vincent Giovanni and Igor Mendjisky’s feature debut La Trajectoire du homard won the audience award.

Held in a handful of movie houses on Paris’ most famous boulevard, the Champs-Elysees fest highlights independent films from the U.S. and France. This year’s edition opened with John Cameron Mitchell’s How to Talk to Girls at Parties, starring Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman and Ruth Wilson. Other premieres included Steven Soderbergh’s Unsane, Sundance winner The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Nicolas Pesce’s thriller Piercing and Nathan Silver’s Paris-set Thirst Street.

Alongside the screenings were retrospectives featuring Tim Roth and Jennifer Jason Leigh, as well as an industry week that included the U.S. in Progress program and the U.S. & French Connection, a joint venture between IFP and French in Motion.

The feature jury was led by French director Serge Bozon (Tip Top) and included actors Pierre Deladonchamps (Sorry Angel) and Ana Girardot (Back to Burgundy).