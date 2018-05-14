'Some Like It Hot' Headed to Broadway in 2020

An adaptation of the iconic Marilyn Monroe film is headed to the Great White Way more than 60 years after the pic's theatrical release.

A musical adaptation of Some Like It Hot is coming to Broadway in 2020. The show — based on Billy Wilder's 1959 comedy starring Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis — will feature a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray). The book is by playwright Matthew Lopez.

Some Like It Hot's stage adaptation is from The Shubert Organization and will be produced by Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, who acquired the rights to the iconic movie from MGM.

"We are grateful to MGM for allowing us to tackle the challenge of translating the film’s singular energy and magic to the stage," Zadan, Meron, Philip J. Smith and Robert E. Wankel said on behalf of the Shubert Organization in Monday's statement.

Added Jonathan Glickman, president of MGM’s motion picture group and head of live stage theatrical productions: "Some Like It Hot is one of the crown jewels of MGM’s library. Craig, Neil and the Shubert Organization have assembled a world-class creative team and we can’t wait to see it on Broadway."

Some Like It Hot will be directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, whose latest Broadway effort, Mean Girls, received a staggering 12 Tony Award nominations. Nicholaw himself is nominated in the direction and choreography categories.

Some Like It Hot follows Broadway's recent screen-to-stage trend. In addition to Mean Girls, beloved film and TV entities like Harry Potter and SpongeBob SquarePants have found success on the Great White Way in 2018. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child received 10 Tony noms, while SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical tied with Mean Girls for the most mentions with 12.

Other adaptations in development include Dave, Beetlejuice, A Star Is Born, Dog Day Afternoon, 17 Again and National Lampoon's Vacation, which are all being produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.