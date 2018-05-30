'The Song of Sway Lake' Goes to The Orchard

The jazz-infused drama was directed by Ari Gold and stars Rory Culkin.

The Orchard has acquired U.S. rights to Ari Gold’s drama The Song of Sway Lake, starring Rory Culkin, Robert Sheehan and Mary Beth Peil.

The film, which Gold co-wrote with Elizabeth Bull, follows a young man, played by Culkin, who sets out to steal a valuable, long-lost jazz record from his grandmother’s lake house, only to have his plan derailed by his accomplice, played by Sheehan.

The distributor plans to release the film theatrically Sept. 21 and on VOD and Digital HD on Sept. 25.

The film was produced by Grack Films’ Gold, Michael Bederman, Allison Rose Carter and Social Construct’s Zak Kilberg. It was executive produced by Garrett P. Fennelly and Anne Bernstein.

Kew Media Group launched the film in the international market at the recent Cannes film market. Evan Morehouse from The Orchard negotiated the U.S. deal with Benjamin Weiss and Derek Kigongo of Paradigm and attorney Orly Ravid from MSK on behalf of the filmmakers.