'Sonic the Hedgehog' Tracking for $40M-$45M U.S. Opening

The big-screen adaptation of 'Fantasy Island,' which also opens over Presidents' Day weekend, is looking at a $13 million to $15 million debut.

Paramount's family offering Sonic the Hedgehog is tracking for a promising domestic debut of $40 million to $45 million over the long Presidents' Day weekend.

Sonic, based on the iconic video game character, opens in theaters on Feb. 14. Ben Schwartz voices Sonic while Jim Carrey and James Marsden star in live-action roles.

The movie's release was delayed last year after director Jeff Fowler announced he would tweak Sonic's design in response to a cavalcade of criticism on social media. The tweaks appeared to appease fans, based on the response to the movie's updated trailer last fall.

Fantasy Island, Sony and Blumhouse's supernatural spin on the classic TV show of the same name, opens opposite Sonic.

The horror pic, hoping to win over teenagers and younger adults — particularly on Valentine's Day — is tracking to debut to $13 million to $15 million.

The movie follows the mysterious Mr. Roarke (Michael Pena) as he makes the secret dreams of his guests come true when they visit his remote and luxurious tropical resort. When their fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island's mystery to save their lives.

Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Austin Stowell, Portia Doubleday, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen and Michael Rooker round out the cast. Jeff Wadlow directed.