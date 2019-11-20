Sony Pictures Acquires Global Rights to Russian Horror Thriller 'Tvar'

The first adaptations of the movie will be for the Indian and Korean markets.

Sony Pictures has acquired the global rights to upcoming Russian horror thriller Tvar (Beast) with plans to adapt the film for markets around the world.

Sony's Columbia Pictures will produce the first two adaptations for India and Korea.

"I'm glad that our partners value our enthusiasm and high quality of our work and see potential and opportunities for our film to be understood and appreciated in South Korea and India," Ilya Burets, Tvar's producer, said in a statement.

"We are certainly glad to collaborate with such a major studio as Columbia Pictures, and all this is comparable to a dream that's come true," he added.

Directed by Olga Gorodetskaya, Tvar is centered on a married couple, Polina and Igor, played by local stars Elena Lyadova and Vladimir Vdovichenkov, who lose a son and decide to adopt a child from an orphanage. But their life soon turns into a total nightmare…

The movie is slated to open in Russia on Nov. 28. It has been sold to 30 countries, including Germany, France, Japan, South Korea, Turkey, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Tvar is Gorodetskaya's first feature. Burets' credits include the local hit Gorko! (Kiss Them All!) which was adapted in Latin America.