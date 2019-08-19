Sony Acquires 'Marvel's Spider-Man' Developer Insomniac Games

The studio has had a long-lasting relationship with Sony Interactive dating back to the late 1990s.

Sony has added another studio to its roster.

Insomniac Games, best-known for the Ratchet & Clank series and last year's Marvel's Spider-Man, has been acquired, in its entirety, by Sony Interactive Entertainment, the video game company revealed on Monday.

The acquisition marks the 14th studio now under the Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios banner, joining the likes of Horizon Zero Dawn maker Guerrilla Games and Dreams and Little Big Planet developer Media Molecule.

Insomniac has long been a collaborator with Sony, releasing its Spyro the Dragon and Ratchet & Clank series exclusively on the company's consoles in the past, while debuting last year's Spider-Man exclusively on the PlayStation 4.

According to Sony, the day-to-day operations of Insomniac are "expected to be run by the current management team in conjunction with SIE WWS San Mateo Studio."

"Insomniac Games is one of the most highly-acclaimed development studios in the industry and their legacy of best-in class storytelling and gameplay is unparalleled," said SIE chairman Shawn Layden.

"We've enjoyed a special relationship with PlayStation practically since our inception. Our partnership amplifies our potential, and Marvel's Spider-Man was a testament to this. We're excited to take the next step in our growth alongside our longtime WWS partners. Most of all, we look forward to delivering fresh, new experiences for our fans," said Insomniac founder and CEO Ted Price.