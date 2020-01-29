Sony Buys Jennifer Harrington's Spec Script in High Six-Figure Deal, Jake Kasdan to Produce (Exclusive)

The studio snapped up the original script for Jake Kasdan with an eye to direct as well as produce with partner Melvin Mar.

Sony is readying for more Jake Kasdan at the studio — thanks to writer Jennifer Harrington, sources with knowledge of the deal tell The Hollywood Reporter.

The studio snapped up Harrington's original script titled It's the End of Liz as We Know It in a highly competitive situation.

Sony beat out multiple parties who were interested by paying a high six-figure sum, a significant deal in today's script market, not to mention a rare one, for a spec from a rising writer. Not much is known about the plot, other than it is described as a high-concept sci-fi action comedy.

Sony bought Harrington's spec for Kasdan (son of Empire Strikes Back and Raiders of the Lost Ark scribe Lawrence Kasdan), and producing partner Melvin Mar to produce.

Kasdan has an eye to direct the project, which keeps him in the Sony fold after massively successful outings on the Jumanji franchise. He directed both 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and 2019's Jumanji: The Next Level, both of which combined have earned more than $1.7 billion at the worldwide box office.

As for Harrington, she most recently worked on the Apple TV+ documentary Dear... , on which she also served as co-executive producer. She is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and law firm Barnes Morris Klein & Yorn.

Kasdan and Mar have been on a roll as of late after recently signing a new four-year overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television with their production company The Detective Agency. They are repped by WME and Sloss Law.