Sony Pushes Release for War Drama 'Greyhound' By One Month

Sony Pictures has delayed the theatrical release date for war drama Greyhound, the company announced Thursday.

The film, directed by Aaron Schneider, was originally scheduled for release on May 8, 2020. The new date is June 12. According to studio insiders, the move had nothing to do with concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, which has affected other film releases, such as No Time to Die.

Written by Tom Hanks, Greyhound is based on C.S. Forester's novel The Good Shepherd. It is set during World War II, when an international convoy of ships, led by captain Ernest Krause, crossed the North Atlantic while being pursued by Nazi U-boats.

Alongside Hanks in the lead role, the film stars Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue.

Columbia Pictures unveiled the first trailer today and may be viewed above.